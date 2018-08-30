‘Pretty Little Mamas’: Nicole Explodes Over ‘Rude’ & ‘Cheap’ Party Crashers In Series Premiere

A couple of uninvited guests brought out Nicole’s dark side during the Aug. 30 series premiere of MTV’s newest reality series, ‘Pretty Little Mamas’. Read our recap, here!

Have you ever wondered what you’d get if you mixed The Hills, Jersey Shore and Teen Mom together? Well, now you don’t have to because the answer is MTV’s newest reality series, Pretty Little Mamas. The first episode, which premiered tonight (Aug. 30), introduced us to a group of young moms living in a posh area of San Diego. They’re all struggling with loss, love, relationships and career aspirations — so basically, they’re like everyone else except their lives are being played out in front of a bunch of cameras. Oh, and they have children.

We’re going to give you a rundown of everyone we met throughout the hour, but let’s start with Nicole. Nicole, 24, is currently raising her young daughter with the help of a full-time nanny while living with her parents. She also doesn’t have the best track record with relationships, so she was hoping her new boyfriend, Michael, would finally be “the one.” Nicole may think he’s her soul mate, but if you ask us, he’s definitely not. In fact, he may have already matched with another girl on Tinder behind her back, but we’ll get to that later.

There’s also Nikki, who is the newest member to the group. She recently moved to San Diego from Singapore to attend college, but her life took a detour when she unexpectedly became pregnant and gave birth to her daughter. Nikki, 24, is trying to expand her modeling and social media presence, so she can prove to her parents that she can make it on her own. In the meantime, she’s also dating her daughter’s dad, Ryan, and they seem to be okay, but her parents have been pressuring them to get married.

Alyssa, 25, is one of the few girls in this cast that seems to have her life in order. She’s about to graduate nursing school, has a cute little boy and is engaged to his father, Brandon. BUT, her mom’s failing health has thrown her life into chaos. Alyssa’s mom was recently diagnosed with brain cancer — so sad, right?

Cheyenne is the only married one of the group, but she has two kids, so her family-life isn’t any easier. Her husband Teli has been having a hard time keeping a job and they live with her dad, so that’s not too fun for Cheyenne, 24.

Then there’s Chandlar, who had been exiled from the group for three years. She has a daughter with her ex-boyfriend, who was paralyzed after a BMX accident, and now she’s expecting again with her longtime on-again, off-again boyfriend Aaron. Aaron also happens to have a drug problem, so Chandlar’s dealing with a lot of heavy stuff at the moment. And that’s exactly why she needs her old friends, now more than ever.

Good thing for Chandlar, the anniversary of a friend’s death did bring the girls back together, but not yet in the way she was hoping for. The girls all reunited for the first time in three years, but they didn’t talk much. Instead, Cheyenne met up with Chandlar privately a few days after the memorial, and they talked about integrating Chandlar back into the group. Chandlar said she’d like to have her friends back, especially because her boyfriend had just gotten arrested for a DUI and she could use some shoulders to lean on.

Unfortunately for Chandlar, Nicole said she wasn’t yet ready to bring Chandlar back into her life. Instead, she wanted to throw a summer kick-off party for all of her friends. So that’s what she did — it was also an opportunity for her to introduce her new boyfriend, Michael, to the group, but things didn’t go as smoothly as he had hoped. Not only did Nikki bring two party crashers with her, but Michael showed up late and drunk with an entourage of buddies following close behind. And to make matters worse, one of Nikki’s friends thought Michael looked familiar — just a few seconds later, she realized she had recently matched with him on Tinder. So is Michael cheating on Nicole? Nikki revealed the news to Nicole, but Nicole told Nikki to leave the party and take her “rude” and “cheap” friends with her. Yikes!

Want more drama? Pretty Little Mamas airs Thursdays on MTV at 9pm ET!