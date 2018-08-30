Piers Morgan Accused Of Fat Shaming Plus-Size Model Tess Holliday On Cover Of Cosmo UK

People aren’t sure what to make of Piers Morgan’s latest post. He called Cosmo UK’s cover of plus-size model Tess Holliday ‘dangerous’ and some people are slamming him for fat shaming.

Piers Morgan has found himself in hot water yet again. The British journalist shared Cosmopolitan UK‘s October cover of plus-size model Tess Holliday and slammed it for being “a load of old baloney.” Piers wrote, “As Britain battles an ever-worsening obesity crisis, this is the new cover of Cosmo. Apparently we’re supposed to view is as a ‘huge step forward for body positivity.’ What a load of old baloney. This cover is just as dangerous & misguided as celebrating size zero models.”

Morgan is known for his controversial opinions, but this one has been met with very mixed reactions. Many slammed his opinion as fat shaming, with one person saying, “you see fat, I see a beautiful, confident woman, at ease and happy with herself – an awful lot to be said for that in this age of perfection – shame on you.”

Another commenter thought his sentiment about Holliday – a 33-year-old model who’s made a career out of her openness regarding her struggle with weight and body positivity – to be downright rude. “What a lovely thing to say and make this woman feel bad about herself now… prick,” they said.

Some also argued that the cover actually promotes being confident in your body, regardless of what size it is. “At least she is confident most people her size wouldn’t be able to do that but in a way it sends out a good message to be confident whatever your size!” someone wrote.

However, many commenters seemed to agree with Morgan. One person wrote, “Agree this should not be viewed as ‘normal’ and neither should size zero be…” Even people who typically disagree with Morgan felt he was right about this. “Must admit I disagree with a lot of what you say, but this is spot on,” someone wrote.

Regardless of how people on the internet feel, Holliday was clearly very proud of the cover and shared it on her Instagram. She captioned it, “If I saw a body like mine on this magazine when I was a young girl, it would have changed my life & hope this does that for some of y’all.” Now that’s positive.