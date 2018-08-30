Paris Jackson Honors Dad In Sexy Pink Mini & Brother Prince In Military Jacket For His 60th Birthday

Paris Jackson stunned in a tight pink dress for her late father Michael Jackson’s 60th birthday celebration! See her & Prince Jackson’s outfits here!

We can’t believe it’s been nine years since we lost the King of Pop. Paris Jackson and her brother Prince Jackson paid homage to their late father Michael Jackson in style as the two siblings attended a diamond celebration at Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas on Aug. 29. Celebrating what would have been Michael’s 60th birthday, Paris wore a sexy, sparkling mini, while Prince wore a red military-style jacket that his father was known to love. In addition to showing up dressed to the nines, he was Check out all of the pics from the event in our gallery above!

Recently, we reported how Paris is totally cool with Cara Delevingne dating Ashley Benson despite her own rumored romance with Cara. “Cara and Ashley have not been super public about this relationship but they’re not hiding it either,” a source close to Cara EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Their friends all know they’re dating and everyone has been very supportive — even Cara’s ex Paris Jackson has given them her stamp of approval. They’ve all hung out and everything is cool.”

Paris was recently spotted out with her rumored boyfriend, bandmate Gabriel Glenn. The two were spotted getting close and touchy-feely before and after their band The Sunflowers’ second performance. In fact, they were even caught kissing each other and at one point, Paris even licked Gabriel’s face!

