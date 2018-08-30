North West Looks Like A Mini Kim Kardashian In Her Cute Yellow Bikini — See New Pic

Aww! Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West is TOO cute in her yellow swimsuit. See the adorable throwback her mom posted on Instagram!

Like mother, like daughter! North West, 5, is the spitting image of her mom, Kim Kardashian, 37, and she’s got her mother’s flawless fashion sense too! Kim K shared a throwback picture of her and North on Aug. 29, and it totally melted our hearts! North was styling big time in a bright yellow bikini, as her mom sweetly wrapped her arms around her. The adorable family photo is definitely one for the books!

Naturally, naysayers on the internet had thoughts on the photo though, and they weren’t afraid to unleash them. Many thought North’s swimsuit was way too inappropriate given her age! “Stop Seeking Attention ! Your daughter has plenty of time to grow up before wearing a 2piece. Why draw attention from unwanted eyes,” one scathingly commented below the post. “That bikini is way too grown for your daughter to have on smh,” another user said.” Ugh, can we just let North live?!

These days, North is seriously a fashion icon in her own right. It was recently revealed that she was the one who inspired dad Kanye West’s glow-in-the-dark YEEZY 350 sneaker! The forthcoming hypebeast obsession will be dropping soon, and we now know that it was thanks to little North that Ye designed the shoe in the first place! “Fun Fact- I was bribing North to wear her butter 350’s by saying they glow in the dark. However, she made me turn off the lights to test it. She caught me lying but Kanye was on speaker phone & said don’t worry I will make them,” Kim explained to fans on Twitter. Too cute!

🎀✨ A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 29, 2018 at 1:12pm PDT

Unfortunately, her decision to dress her daughter in a bikini isn’t the only backlash Kim is facing right now. As the reality star’s weight continues to plummet, she is under fire for comments relating to her sudden weight loss. Kim was slammed for allegedly promoting anorexia. After Kendall Jenner, 22, told her sister “I don’t think you’re eating. Like you look so skinny,” Kim then responded by excitedly exclaiming, “Whaaaaat? Whaaaaat? Oh my God thank you!”