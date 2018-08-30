New Mexico Highway Horror: At Least 4 Dead After Tractor Trailer Smashes Into Greyhound Bus

A tractor trailer crashed into a Greyhound bus in New Mexico, resulting in 4 deaths & dozens of wounded riders. Here’s everything we know about the tragic accident.

At least four people have died after a Greyhound bus collided with a tractor trailer on Aug. 30 on the I-40 highway in New Mexico. However, the number of those killed from this horrifying accident is expected to rise, authorities revealed, according to ABC. The crash happened after one of the tractor trailer’s tires blew out in the town Gonzalez, which caused the vehicle to swerve into oncoming traffic.

A man named Christopher Jones who arrived at the scene to help with medical treatment told ABC that he actually spoke to the driver of the tractor trailer. “I was talking to the driver of the tractor trailer and when I flagged what happened and talked to the driver, he said his front drive tire popped on him and so it took him into the medium onto oncoming traffic right into the Greyhound upon impact, which I’m not too sure of the details,” Jones revealed. “But I am guessing it was a head on collision.”

Meanwhile, New Mexico State Police said, “There are multiple serious injuries and passengers transported. Officers and EMS are actively working and assessing the scene.” According to reports, 40 people have been taken to the hospital so far, while six are being treated at the scene. The Greyhound bus had been heading from St. Louis to Los Angeles and had a total of 48 passengers aboard at the time of the crash, according to officials. Since the accident, the National Transportation Safety Board has announced that they’re “Launching a go-team to investigate today’s crash involving a Greyhound bus and a truck-tractor semitrailer on Interstate 40 in Gonzales, New Mexico.”

Accident on I-40 near Thoreau, NM pic.twitter.com/irYguqaiMZ — Alex Huggins (@lxhuggins24) August 30, 2018

Multiple casualties reported after a crash involving a Greyhound bus and semi in western New Mexico, per New Mexico State Police. This is viewer video sent to @KOB4 from the scene on I-40 near Thoreau. pic.twitter.com/aCQQ2IaWc1 — Nathan O'Neal (@nateoneal) August 30, 2018

This situation is ongoing. We’ll keep you posted as we learn more details from the scene of the accident.