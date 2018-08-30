Carrie Underwood Being ‘Pampered & Doted On’ By Hubby Mike Fisher During 2nd Pregnancy

That’s what we like to hear! Carrie’s expecting her second baby and her husband is treating her like an absolute QUEEN, a source says. Take notes!

No need to cry pretty! Carrie Underwood, 35, is getting the royal treatment on this pregnancy journey, and we are so happy for the country singer. Her husband Mike Fisher, 38, has been there for her every step of the way, a source told Us Weekly. “Mike is being the most doting, amazing husband while Carrie is pregnant,” the insider said. “Mike tries to take Carrie out once or twice a week for date night in Nashville.” How sweet is that? But wait, there’s more! “[He is] reading a bunch of parenting books, rubbing Carrie’s feet and is making sure she is happy and comfortable at all times.” What a gem. We love that the former NHL player is taking advantage of his May 2018 retirement to dote on his wife while she’s expecting.

The couple announced that they had a little one on the way on August 8. Carrie posted a sweet video to social media and said, “Mike, Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond. This has just been a dream come true with the album and baby news. We’re just so excited and glad you guys can share this with us and be a part of it.” Fans went wild over her baby news, specifically focusing in on the rose gold jacket Carrie sported in the announcement video, as well as the matching balloons behind her. With so much pink going on, is it possible that she was trying to hint at a baby girl? She and Mike already share a little boy, Isaiah, who was born in 2015 — so maybe this means they’re having one of each!

Whatever the case, we know Mike’s pampering isn’t going to stop as soon as Carrie goes from pregnant to mother of two. “He’s such a good dad,” an inside source told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He has no problems changing diapers or getting up in the middle of the night. When Carrie goes on her tour next year after she has the baby, Mike is already planning to support her on the road.”

Yay! Carrie’s tour starts in the spring of 2019, and we can’t wait to see pics of the family of four taking it on together.