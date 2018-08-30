Michelle Branch Gives Birth To Baby #2, Her 1st With Fiancé Patrick Carney — See Pic

Have you heard? Michelle Branch just welcomed a little one into the world — and that’s definitely something to sing about! We’re wishing this growing family all the best on such a special day.

Looks like Nashville just got sweeter! Michelle Branch, 35, and her fiancé Patrick Carney, 38, are now the proud parents of a bundle of joy named Rhys James Carney. He was born on August 28, according to the photo of the newborn Michelle posted to Instagram the next day. “Patrick and I are over the moon in love with our son Rhys James Carney born August 28th, 2018 at 11:48pm,” she wrote, also adding that he was over eight pounds and twenty inches. In the photo, her sweet baby boy was swaddled up in a blanket with a beanie on his head. He was asleep in the shot, giving us the perfect glimpse of his little face. Aw!

Michelle and Patrick have lived in Tennessee since 2017 with Michelle’s 12-year-old daughter Owen Isabelle, who Michelle had with her first husband, Teddy Landau — but she and Patrick will now have another little one in the house! We are so happy for their growing family. And because this baby has a songstress momma and a drummer dad, we can’t help but get excited for how totally talented this newborn is destined to become. Too soon?

For the record, Michelle and Patrick weren’t exactly planning on having a baby — they were actually planning their wedding when they found out they were expecting — but that doesn’t mean this happy couple isn’t thrilled to welcome their newborn. “Baby Carney is happening this summer and Patrick and I couldn’t be more excited!” the “Everywhere” singer announced on Instagram on Feb. 8. She and Patrick, who drums for the Black Keys, have been engaged since he popped the question on her 34th birthday. She was just about to blow out her birthday cake candles! How sweet is that? And now the two of them have something even sweeter to celebrate. Yay!

We’re so happy that these two were blessed with a baby and can’t say congrats enough — not just to the engaged couple, but to Michelle’s daughter. Owen has dreams of being an ornithologist, but we hope that she likes little ones as much as she likes birds! This 12-year-old is a now a big sis!