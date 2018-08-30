Paris & Prince Jackson Honor Dad Michael On What Would’ve Been 60th Bday: ‘It’s Awe-Inspiring’

Michael Jackson would’ve turned 60 on Aug. 29, and a party was thrown to honor him in Las Vegas. Paris and Prince, the King of Pop’s two oldest kids, attended the event, and gushed over his legacy.

It’s been more than nine years since Michael Jackson tragically died, but his legacy lives on — through both his music, and his three kids, Prince, 21, Paris, 20, and Blanket, 16. If he lived, Michael would’ve celebrated his 60th birthday on Aug. 29, 2018, and he was honored with The Michael Jackson Diamond Celebration at Las Vegas’ Mandalay Bay resort. Paris and Prince both showed up to the event, and put on a united front on the red carpet. The siblings held hands as they headed into the event.

Paris showed off her hippie style in a pair of high-waisted, wildly-printed and colorful pants, which flared at the bottom. She paired them with a white t-shirt and orange sunglasses, with her hair styled straight and pulled back into a half ponytail. Meanwhile, Prince paid tribute to his father with a red jacket atop his white shirt and dark jeans. Later that evening, the siblings took the stage at the event, and Paris changed into a bright pink magenta dress, which featured sequined sections and a ruffled train.

The Diamond Celebration featured a performance from Cirque du Soleil’s Michael Jackson ‘One’ Show, and the King of Pop was honored with the 2018 Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation Legacy ward for Humanitarian Service. Paris and Prince were there to accept on his behalf.

“Being here today is definitely an awe-inspiring feeling,” Paris told Entertainment Tonight. “Our father was the King of Pop and he did so much. He did so much for the music industry, but I think he put emphasis and importance on his charitable contributions to humanity that he really used his platform to [support]. [This] would make him prouder, I assume, than the musical accomplishments.”