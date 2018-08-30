Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: Fighting Back After Her Dad Drama Threatens to Tear Them Apart

Bad press isn’t making Prince Harry pack his bags, because he’s been Meghan Markle’s ‘knight in shining armor,’ HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Ready how, here!

The newlyweds are taking their “for better or worse” vows seriously. Meghan Markle, 37, has been on the receiving end of troubling press from her recently estranged father, Thomas Markle, 74. It’s not the best publicity when you’re the new Duchess of Sussex, but we’ve learned it’s not scaring Prince Harry, 33, away! “The stress of everything that Meghan is going through with her dad is incredibly painful for her, but Harry has more than stepped up to the plate to prove to her that she can count on him,” a friend of Meghan’s shares EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “He has her back in every way and has made it his mission to help Meghan through this tough situation any way he can. For some newlyweds this sort of intense family drama might tear them apart but it’s been the opposite for Meghan and Harry, it’s only made them more united.”

That’s a big relief to hear, considering yesterday’s news. Meghan and Harry reportedly fought over dramas from their respective families. The royal inductee supposedly “felt trapped” by royal rules, while the prince was reportedly frustrated with the “publicity-grubbing” from Meghan’s family, according to an OK! Magazine source on Aug. 29. Whether they really hashed it our or not, we can tell you this: Harry is sticking by Meghan’s side! “Meghan always tries to look for the positive in every situation so as painful as everything with her dad is, the one bright spot is that Harry has really come to her rescue,” our source adds. “It’s no exaggeration to say he’s been her knight in shining armor in all of this.” We can only imagine what Meghan must be going through right now. Her relationship with her father got so bad in recent weeks, she reportedly cut off her phone number to him, Thomas claimed himself in an interview with The Mail on Sunday, published on July 28.

But the prince isn’t the only royal family member putting Meghan at ease. Queen Elizabeth II, 92, did a huge gesture that especially welcomed Meghan into her new family! “Another huge blessing in all of this turmoil is that Harry’s family have gone out of their way to make her feel extra welcomed. Even the Queen has gone out of her way to make Meghan feel a part of the family,” our source goes on. “The fact that she gave her blessing for Meghan to be interviewed for the big documentary being done on her life speaks volumes. It’s very significant.” The documentary, called Queen of the World, was filmed for over a year and “will offer a unique insight into Her Majesty The Queen’s role as a figure on the global stage and the baton she is passing to the younger members of the Royal Family as they continue to build the Commonwealth connection,” according to an ITV press release on Aug. 30.

“Meghan cried tears of joy when Harry told her The Queen was all for her being a part of the documentary,” our source continues. “It’s such a huge honor but even more than that, it makes her feel like she’s really a part of Harry’s family.” As we’ve told you before, the Queen made it clear that “nobody holds [Meghan] responsible for the actions of her father, or her half-sister,” a palace insider shared EXCLUSIVELY with us on July 18.