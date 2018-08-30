Maria Sharapova At US Open: Reveals The Workout That Makes Her A Champ Plus Advice For You

Grand Slam champion tennis player Maria Sharapova is one of the best in the world, and she’s returning to the 2018 U.S. Open. Here’s how she gets into peak physical form.

Maria Sharapova, 31, is one of the best tennis players of all time, and now, she’s returning to Queens, New York to play in the 2018 U.S. Open. We asked her EXCLUSIVELY what she does to get in shape for competition. She told HollywoodLife.com, “Outdoor workouts since it’s summer. Hiking. Swimming in the pool. A good stabilization core workout with planks, small weight balls and rubber bands.” She also offered advice for women hoping to excel in sports. “Perfecting the right technique takes time but it is extremely rewarding and sculpts the body in just the right way. Don’t rush through an exercise — take the time to learn the proper form and how it makes your muscles feel.”

Maria has had some struggles in her career and life — injuries, a drug controversy — but she has overcome. Her tips for others who may be struggling? “Have confidence in your own self and your power of voice. The beginning of change and influence always comes from within.” Maria has been playing tennis competitively for over 15 years. So what inspires her to keep going day after day? “I think just getting better and just being a woman — it is a great feeling going on the court every day and improving and really having a passion for what I do. I think that is important in anyone’s career and it is also so grounding, because every single day, there is not a single day that is the same. It’s not repetitive — you surround yourself with a team that makes you better and a lot of things I have learned in my sport, I have also learned in business as well. I think I thrive on that education.”

We spoke to Maria at the launch of her Sugarpova confectionery line at Cleo Mediterráneo in Los Angeles. It’s all about balance for her, because she loves food and sweet treats! “I like to travel. I just came back from a trip from Italy. I love Italy. It is one of my favorite places. I am a big foodie.”