Lady Gaga Poses Like A Vintage Pinup Girl In Revealing, Skintight Dress — See Hot Pics

Lady Gaga is a vintage vision in photos from her trip to Italy! See photos of her sizzling pinup inspired look here!

Lady Gaga, 32, looks like she’s been transported back in time to the 1950’s, in a new sexy set of photos! On August, 30, the singer was spotted out in Venice, Italy, and her outfit was seriously the talk of the town! Gaga wore a retro ’80s inspired dress for her day of adventures, and sported a hairdo that had us convinced the singer owns a time machine! The “Bad Romance” hit-maker stunned with platinum blonde locks that were piled on top of her head in perfect pinup curls. The skintight dress she wore hugged all of her curves, and dipped down low in front to show off Gaga’s chest. Gaga was looking smoking hot for her day in the Italian sun!

The show-stopping outfit was worn as the pop star boarded a boat in the city. Mother Monster hit the seas with a few friends, and she was beaming all the way! The “Million Reasons” singer flashed a million smiles as she enjoyed her adventure, and she lovingly blew kisses to fans as she blasted across the water! Gaga’s striking beauty look for the day was also not to be ignored – her bright pink pout and winged eyeliner were beyond gorgeous! Clearly, she has been catching some rays as well. Gaga’s perfect tan was in full sight as she hiked up her dress on the boat. Seriously, she has never looked better!

This wasn’t the only daring ensemble Gaga has rocked lately. The star was equally as striking when she wore a neon orange bodycon dress in Paris earlier that day. As she emerged from her hotel, the pop singer wowed in the fitted dress with a scoop neckline, while also clutching an oversized black bag. In typical Gaga fashion, she chose to rock sky high stilettos too. She was looking long and lean in the bold ensemble!

Although she had plenty of fun in the sun, Gaga was also all about her business in Italy! The star was actually in town to promote her upcoming film with Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born. The film is due out October 5, and the two lead actors from the film wrote the soundtrack together! Given Gaga’s prolific discography of smash hits, this one should be good!