40 Yummy Cocktail Recipes For Labor Day To Cure Your ‘End Of Summer’ Blues

Don’t get mad, get drunk! Just kidding, but actually, whether you’re at the beach, the lake, or just sitting in your house this Labor Day Weekend, mix up one of these delicious cocktails and celebrate!



Aperol Spritz garnished with basil and grilled pineapple

2 parts Prosecco

2 parts Aperol

1 dash of soda water

Garnished with basil and grilled pineapple

In a glass full of ice, combine Prosecco followed by Aperol in equal parts. Add a splash of soda. Garnish with basil and grilled pineapple.

Cold Brewed Boulevardier Created by Lucinda Sterling of Middle Branch

1 oz. Campari

1 oz. Braulio Amaro

1 oz. Russell’s Reserve 10 Years Old Bourbon

.25 oz. coffee liqueur

Mix all ingredients together. Pour over ice into a rocks glass. Serve with a twist of orange.

Point Break Created by Sharon Yeung-Roosevelt Room, Austin, TX

1 Mini Meister

1/4oz Peach Liqueur

1/4oz Absinthe

3/4oz Fresh Lemon

1/2oz Cinnamon Simple*

Top with IPA (we used Ballast Point Sculpin)

*Cinnamon Syrup

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup water

4 cinnamon sticks, broken into large pieces

Bring all ingredients to a boil over medium heat. Reduce heat to medium-low and let simmer for 8-10 minutes until sugar has dissolved, stirring frequently. Remove from heat and let cool. Discard cinnamon sticks, strain into a clean glass jar and cover. Store refrigerated for up to 2 weeks.

Combine all ingredients except the IPA into a shaker tin with ice. Shake/strain into a tall drink glass over ice. Top with 3-4 oz of IPA. Garnish as wild or mild as you want & Enjoy!

Silver Carrot & Pineapple Punch

2 cups NOLET’S Silver Gin

2 cups Carrot Juice

2 cups Pineapple Juice

1/2 cup Lemon Juice

1 tsp. Fresh Grated Ginger

2 cups Ginger Beer

Mix all ingredients together in a punch bowl and stir gently. Add ice and garnish with edible flowers and citrus wheels. Make ahead: freeze an ice mold adding citrus fruit or edible flowers. Makes 8-10 cocktails.

Banana Boulevardier Slushie Created by Lucinda Sterling of Middle Branch and available at Middle Branch in New York

1 oz. Russell’s Reserve 10 Years Old Bourbon

1 oz. fresh pineapple juice

1 oz. Campari

1 oz. Braulio Amaro

.5 oz. banana liqueur

.5 oz. fresh orange juice

Mix all ingredients together. Pour over crushed ice into a Collins glass or your favorite Tiki mug. Serve with banana slices and orange wedges.

Stoli Cucumber Spritzer

Stoli Cucumber Vodka (2 parts)

Prosecco (3 parts)

Lemon Juice (1 part)

Mint Sprig Garnish (for garnish)

Combine 2 parts Stoli Cucumber, 3 parts Prosecco and 1 part lemon juice. Garnish with fresh mint.

BACARDÍ Mojito

2 parts BACARDÍ Superior rum

4 lime wedges

12 fresh mint leaves

2 heaped tsp caster sugar

1 part soda water / club soda

Sprig of fresh mint

Take the lime wedges and squeeze them in into a glass. Gently press together the limes & sugar. Bruise the mint leaves by clapping them between your palms, rub them on the rim of the glass and drop them in. Next, half fill the glass with crushed ice, add the BACARDÍ Superior rum & stir. Top with crushed ice, a sprig of mint and club soda.

Blueberry Lemon Spritzer

1 oz. blueberry-infused Tito’s Handmade Vodka

3 oz. white wine

3 oz. sparkling mineral water

1-2 lemon slices

Add all ingredients into a glass over ice. Squeeze 1-2 lemon slices and stir.

Tito’s Greyhound + The Charlie Short

1 ½ oz. Tito’s Handmade Vodka

4 oz. fresh grapefruit juice

Add all ingredients to a glass over ice. Stir and garnish with a rosemary sprig.

BELVEDERE Blackberry Collins

1.5oz Belvedere Vodka Ginger Zest

0.75oz Fresh Lemon Juice

0.75oz Simple Syrup

3oz Ginger Beer

4-5 Blackberries

Place blackberries into shaker and muddle. Add remaining ingredients except ginger beer. Shake, strain into glass, and top with ginger beer.

Sandia Rocas

1 1/2 oz. Tequila Don Julio Blanco

6 oz. Fresh Pressed Watermelon Juice (seasoned with Black Pepper)

1/2 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

Add the Tequila Don Julio Blanco, seasoned watermelon juice and lemon juice to a cocktail shaker. Add ice to the cocktail shaker. Shake vigorously for 15 seconds. Strain the drink over fresh ice into a rocks glass.

Black Box Froz-angria

2 cups Black Box Red Sangria

½ cup orange juice

Juice of 1 lemon

Lemon or orange wheels, for garnish

Pour sangria into an ice cube tray and freeze for at least 6 hours. It will never freeze completely because of the alcohol content – when it’s solid but feels a bit soft when you push it, it’s ready. Pop the ice cubes into a blender and pour in the orange juice. Blend until smooth, about 30 seconds. You may have to stop the blender and push the ingredients down several times. Serve immediately. If you want to make your Black Box Froz-angria ahead of time, freeze it right in the body of the blender, then use a spoon to loosen it up, add a splash of water, and re-blend until smooth when you’re ready to serve.

Clicquot Rich + Watermelon + Jalapeño

5-6 large ice cubes

2-3 cubes of watermelon

2-3 slices of jalapeño

Veuve Clicquot Rich Champagne

Place 5 ice cubes in a large wine glass, add cubes of watermelon, sprinkle in jalapeño slices, and finish with Veuve Clicquot Rich.

Citrus Pomegranate Prosecco Punch

½ part orange juice

½ part pink grapefruit juice

¼ part pomegranate juice

1 part Ruffino Prosecco, well chilled

Slices of assorted citrus and pomegranate seeds, to garnish

In a large pitcher or punch bowl with plenty of ice combine the fruit juices. Pour the Ruffino Prosecco over top. Garnish generously with sliced citrus and pomegranate seeds. TIPS: For best flavour use freshly pressed juices as available. Ruffino Sparkling Rosé is a great choice for this recipe too.

Don Papa Daiquiri

1.5 oz Don Papa Rum

1.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice

1.6 oz Agave Syrup

Bitters

Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker, shake vigorously and strain into serving glass. No garnish needed.

Brockmans Negroni Blanco

1 ¼ oz. Brockmans Gin

1 ¼ oz. Luxardo Bitter Bianco

¾ oz. Grapefruit juice

¾ Soda water

Grapefruit wedge to garnish

Fill a tumbler glass with ice cubes. Add gin and bitter bianco. Top with grapefruit juice and soda water. Give the glass a gentle stir and garnish with a thin wedge of pink grapefruit.

French 75

1 oz Tanqueray No.TEN

.5 oz Fresh lemon juice

.5 oz Simple syrup

Shake, pour over ice. Top with 3 oz Sparkling wine (never shake with carbonation). Top with lemon twist garnish.

Noble Punch

1.5 oz Casa Noble Crystal Tequila

0.5 oz lime juice

1 oz pineapple juice

0.75 oz simple syrup

Soda water

Dash bitters

Pineapple wedge

Place Casa Noble, lime juice, pineapple juice, and simple syrup into shaker with ice. Shake until chilled. Strain into glass; top with soda and bitters. Garnish with pineapple wedge.

Bitter Pink Peach

1½ parts SVEDKA Peach

1 part Campari

¾ part fresh lemon juice

½ part simple syrup

3 grapes

Muddle grapes in a cocktail shaker, add remaining ingredients, and shake well. Strain into a rocks glass over ice. Garnish with grapes.

Kiwi Martini

½ of a kiwi fruit, skinned

½ oz fresh lemon juice

½ oz simple syrup

¾ oz vodka

1 ½ oz Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

½ oz pomegranate juice

In the bottom of a mixing glass, muddle the kiwi in the lemon juice and simple syrup. Add remaining ingredients and shake well with ice. Strain into a chilled martini glass (or over ice into a rocks glass). Garnish with a kiwi slice on rim of glass.

Orange Caiprinha (from The Skylark)

2 oz. Avua Plata

.5 oz. Lime Juice

.75 oz. Simple Syrup

Muddle two orange wedges and 1 lime wedge, add Avua Plata, lime and simple syrup. Shake with ice, strain into a rocks glass and garnish with orange and lime wedges.

New Friend

½ parts Courvoisier® V.S.O.P Cognac

part dry vermouth

¾ parts Campari® Liqueur

Orange for garnish

Pour ingredients in an old fashioned glass, add ice and stir. Garnish with an expressed orange swath.

Lake Sunset Lemonade

2 parts Pinnacle® Original Vodka

1½ parts lemonade

1 part club soda

2 tablespoons of diced fresh strawberries

½ part pomegranate juice

Mint sprig or lemon wheel for garnish

Place fruit in the bottom of your drinking glass and then fill glass to the top with crushed ice. Add Pinnacle® Original Vodka, lemonade and club soda. Top with pomegranate juice. Garnish with a mint sprig or lemon wheel.

Paloma Escobar (from STK Rooftop)

1.5 oz. Casamigos Blanco Tequila

2 oz. Fresh Grapefruit Juice

2 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

.5 oz. Simple Syrup

Tijan Seasoning Rim Mixture

Lime Wheel Garnish

Combine tequila, grapefruit and lime juice into a shaker with ice. Strain and pour liquid into glass and top with lime wheel garnish.

Watermelon Moscow Mule

1 part SKYY Infusions Sun-Ripened Watermelon

½ lime, juiced

1 can/bottle of ginger beer

1 part freshly squeezed watermelon juice

Orange Cream Dream

1.5 parts Monkey Shoulder

6 parts Dublin Orange Dream Soda or other orange soda

Add generous scoop or swirl of CTC ice cream

Add a decorative orange peel accent

In a long glass, add a generous scoop or swirl of CTC creamy vanilla soft-serve. Fill glass 3/4 of the way with the orange soda. Top off with Monkey Shoulder Blended Malt Scotch Whisky. Garnish with orange peel.

Stella Artois Cidre Spritz Summer Cocktail

* Luke Evans fave!

5 oz of Stella Artois Cidre

1.5 oz Aperol

.5 oz Grand Mariner

1 oz Grapefruit Juice

Grapefruit Twist

Build ingredients in a Cidre wine glass with ice, stir. Garnish with a grapefruit twist, sip slowly, and enjoy.

Cointreau Strawberry Basil Fizz

2 oz. Cointreau

1 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

1 Strawberry, hulled and quartered

2 Basil Leaves

3 oz. Club Soda

Muddle the strawberry and basil in the bottom of a glass. Add Cointreau and fresh lime juice with ice and top with club soda. Stir briefly. Garnish with a strawberry and basil leaf.

Red, White and Blue, Berry Mule, courtesy of Brooklyn Crafted

2 oz berry Vodka (blueberry or raspberry)

6 oz Extra Spicy Brooklyn Crafted Ginger Beer Mini

Blueberries

Blackberries

Muddle blueberries and blackberries in shaker. Add vodka and shake. Fill Moscow mule mug with ice. Pour in muddled berries and vodka and fill with Brooklyn Crafted (roughly 6oz). Garnish with blueberries and blackberries.

Hibiscus Cocktail

Santa Margherita Prosecco Superiore DOCG

Whole hibiscus flowers, packed in syrup

8 tsps of hibiscus syrup used to pack the flowers

Place a whole hibiscus flower in the bottom of glass. Fill glass with Santa Margherita Prosecco Superiore to ¾” of the rim. Carefully spoon 2 tsps of the hibiscus syrup down the interior side of each glass.

Bushwick Punch

4½ cups Smoke Tree Rosé

2 cups unsweetened black tea

¾ cup lemon juice

½ cup bourbon

½ cup raw cane sugar syrup

1 cup blueberries

1 lemon sliced

Fill a punch bowl with ice. Top with Smoke Tree Rosé, unsweetened black tea, lemon juice, bourbon and raw cane sugar syrup. Stir to chill and combine ingredients. Top with lemon slices and blueberries.

Peche-y Keen Created by Joaquín Simó of Pouring Ribbons, NYC

2 oz Knappogue 12 Year Irish Whiskey

.75 oz Bianco/blanc vermouth (Dolin or Contratto preferred)

.75 oz Fresh lemon juice

.5 oz Simple syrup (1:1)

.25 oz Creme de Peche (Giffard preferred)

1 oz Club soda

Pour all ingredients (minus club soda) into an ice-filled cocktail shaker and shake until well-combined strain into a highball/collins glass. Top with club soda and garnish with lemon wheel.

Cranberry Lime VIVA XXXII Tequila Cocktail

1 oz lime juice

3/4 oz of agave nectar

¼ oz homemade cranberry shrub

2 oz VIVA XXXII Tequila, lime, cranberry, tequila

Stoli Cucumber Firecracker

Stoli Cucumber Vodka (1 ½ parts)

Fresh Lime Juice (½ part)

Sriracha (1 barspoon)

Chili powder + lime wheel (for garnish)

Club Soda

Combine 1 ½ parts Stoli Cucumber, ½ part fresh lime juice and 1 barspoon Sriracha in rocks glass and stir. Add ice and a splash of club soda. Garnish with chili-powder dipped lime wheel.

NOLET’S Silver Botanical Daisy

2 oz. NOLET’S Silver Gin

.5 oz. Ketel One Botanical Grapefruit & Rose

1 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

1 Tbsp. Maraschino Syrup

Club Soda

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add NOLET’S Silver, Ketel One Botanical Grapefruit & Rose, lemon, and syrup. Shake and strain into an ice-filled highball glass. Top with soda water. Garnish with 2 Maraschino cherries.

Cointreau Beachcomber

0.75 oz. Cointreau

1.5 oz. White Rum

0.75 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

2 dashes Maraschino Liqueur

Combine all ingredients with ice in a shaker. Shake and strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with a lime wheel.

Cape All Day Recipe

3 oz Cape Mentelle Rosé

1 oz St. Germain

.5 oz lemon juice

.5 oz grenadine

3 basil leaves Blueberries

Combine the ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Give it a strong shake & fine strain into a cocktail glass over ice. Multiply for a party & serve in a wine decanter!

Moët Ice Cold

5 oz Moet Ice Imperial

.5 oz Elderflower liqueur

4 dashes of Angostura bitters

Grapefruit half wheel and mint sprig

Add ice to wine glass and Build cocktail in glass.

Corona Light Delight

6 oz of Corona Light

1 oz Casa Noble Tequila

2 oz passion fruit puree

1 oz lime juice

0.75 oz agave nectar

1 oz bitters

Shake all ingredients (except beer) and strain over glass 2/3 full of crushed ice. Top with Corona Light. Garnish with lime candy, lime wheel & mint sprig.

L’Austriaco

1 oz. Bombay London dry gin

1 oz. Campari

2 oz. ORGANICS by Red Bull Simply Cola

Add all ingredients to a stirring glass. Stir with ice until well chilled and diluted. Strain over a large format single ice cube in a double old fashioned glass. Garnish with a floated half Moro blood orange wheel.