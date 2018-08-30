Report
Kendall Jenner & Ben Simmons Reportedly Split: Romance Is ‘Fizzling’ Out For Good

Kendall Jenner & her pro basketball player beau Ben Simmons may have been the ultimate power couple, but the pair have reportedly called it quits. See the details here.

A man with a busy schedule? Kendall Jenner, 22, ain’t got time for that! The model has reportedly split with her NBA star boyfriend Ben Simmons, 22, after their demanding careers left little time to see each other. “Kendall and Ben’s relationship is fizzling and dissipating due to scheduling conflicts,” a source told Us Weekly“Kendall is so busy and has so much going on and doesn’t want to wait around for anyone. She knows there’s always a hot new fling waiting around the corner for her.” HollywoodLife has reached out to reps of both stars for comment.

Kendall and Ben were first romantically linked in May, after the basketball player cut ties with former girlfriend Tinashe. Things got serious for the couple when they shared close quarters this summer, and rented a stunning $25,000 per month Los Angeles home. Plus, the athlete even earned himself a spot on the coveted family mural at Kylie Jenner’s birthday party! But now, the relationship is flizzling out fast, as both stars simply don’t have the time to invest in a relationship. In fact, the pair haven’t been spotted together since their August 12 during a trip to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Kendall and Ben “are still talking a little bit, but she’s definitely not set on him,” the source added when speaking to Us Weekly.

Between filming season 16 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in Los Angeles, and shooting major fashion magazine covers, it’s no wonder that Kendall has zero time to date! Her Love magazine cover made a huge splash this summer when she posed in nothing but lingerie and pearls! Kendall was all about freeing the nipple in the sexy shoot. She also has been busy shooting Calvin Klein’s fall 2018 ad campaign alongside her sisters. Kendall’s famous face is pretty much everywhere.

As Kendall waves bye to Ben, we can’t wait to see who will be the next apple of her eye. For now though, it looks like she’s doing more than fine all on her own. Get it, Kendall!