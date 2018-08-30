Kanye West Confirms He’s Still Close With Caitlyn Jenner Amidst Kardashian Feud — See Evidence

Kanye West and Caitlyn Jenner still hit up each other’s phones despite Caitlyn’s feud with Kim Kardashian and her family. See the evidence of their friendship here!

If you keep up with the Kardashians, then you know that they aren’t on good terms with Caitlyn Jenner. But it turns out that Kim Kardashian‘s husband Kanye West still gets on with Kris Jenner‘s ex. On Aug. 29, the 41-year-old rapper shared a screenshot on Twitter of text messages between him and Caitlyn, 68.

The messages contained a photo of the transgender activist’s girlfriend Sophia Hutchins rocking head-to-toe Yeezy. “Sophia loved the first set of looks your team left and went all yeezy for her travel outfit today! We love your looks!” Caitlyn wrote, adding, “Thanks again.”

Kanye replied by saying, “So awesome. Your welcome.” The screenshot also shows that ‘Ye sent Kendall and Kylie Jenner‘s dad three raised hand emojis as part of a separate conversation that happened at an earlier time, suggesting this isn’t a one-off conversation between him and Caitlyn.

Kanye and Caitlyn’s texts are notable since the former Olympian has been in a feud with the Kardashians ever since her book, Secrets of My Life, was released in April 2017. Caitlyn mades some claims against Kris Jenner in her biography that the family says aren’t true.

Ever since the falling out, Caitlyn has crossed paths with the Kardashians – but usually only to support her daughters Kendall and Kylie. Earlier this month, Caitlyn attended his youngest child’s 21st birthday party along with the rest of the family. She even made an appearance on a video shared to Kim’s Snapchat where she filmed around the room. “Oh you guys, look, the whole family’s here, look,” Kim said.

One of the major plot points on the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians also involved Kris not wanting to invite her ex to her Christmas Eve party, which Kendall called out for being hypocritical since she also wanted to invite Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex Scott Disick. In the end, Kris did invite Caitlyn, but she didn’t show.