Justin Bieber’s Wardrobe Malfunction: His Fly Is Open When Out On Hailey Baldwin Date — See Pic

A new mustache wasn’t the only surprise Justin Bieber gave us on Aug. 29! His pants were also making a statement…but for the wrong reason! See the pic, here.

Everyone was so focused on Justin Bieber’s new facial hair, they almost forgot to look down. Almost. The 24-year-old singer’s fly was zipped all the way down as he left the Hillsong church in Los Angeles on Aug. 29 by Hailey Baldwin’s side. Well, at least he flashed the paparazzi a thumbs up. If you’re going to cruise in public with an open fly, you might as well do it with confidence!

We do give Justin credit for finally pulling up his pants…even if he forgot the zipper. The Biebs is notorious for flashing his undies due to a loose waistband, whether it be on stage or in Ibiza. His sagging pants have been a steadfast trend since 2013, but now, will wardrobe malfunctions on dates with Hailey be another trend? This is the second time we’ve reported that a date with his fiance became a tease show for the paps. As the “Sorry” singer strolled to the movies with Hailey on Aug. 3, his Gucci shorts fell right off his butt to expose his white briefs! Poor Biebs. Well, at least it was no ordinary wardrobe malfunction — it was designer!

This has been the summer of wardrobe malfunctions. Kristin Cavallari’s nipple also made a red carpet appearance at the 2018 iHeartRadio MMVAs on Aug. 26 after poking out from her yellow dress. Another peek-a-boo incident occurred when Kim Kardashian’s spanx stretched from under her tight latex dress at the What Goes Around Comes Around party in Los Angeles on Aug. 21. And then Kailyn Lowry, 26, joined Team Nip Slip with Kristin after her boobies spilled over her romper in a YouTube episode of Kail & The Chaos, as we reported on Aug. 16. Check out our gallery of the season’s best wardrobe malfunctions for even more “oopsie daisies”!

Okay, now back to that mustache for a second. Yes, it’s back, and we wonder if it was inspired again by David Spade‘s character from the 2001 comedy Joe Dirt, who had an affinity for acid-washed jeans and mullets. Before shaving his ‘stache in July, Justin shared a video to his Instagram Story on June 26, captioning it, “I am Joe Dirt.”