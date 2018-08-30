Will Jonathan Scott Join ‘DWTS’? His Brother Drew Is ‘Pushing Him’ To Do It

Could Team Hot Property make a comeback on ‘DWTS’? HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with ‘Property Brothers’ star Drew Scott about getting his twin brother, Jonathan, to possibly join the ‘DWTS’ cast! Will it happen?

Will Jonathan Scott, 40, join Dancing With the Stars in the future? That’s the million dollar question. “Everyone wants to know. I’m pushing him. I want him to do it,” Jonathan’s twin brother, Drew Scott, 40, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the Dancing With the Stars celebrates Victoria’s Arlen’s Locked In book launch and screening on Aug. 23. “I mean, our schedules are crazy, I don’t think he will. He keeps saying, ‘Well, you came in third.’ Wait, third? No, fourth, I came fourth. And he’s, like, ‘If you came in fourth, I would come in first.’ So I think he needs to put his feet in the mouth. He needs to do it.”

Drew, along with his dancing partner Emma Slater, 29, came in fourth place on DWTS season 25. Jonathan did hit the ballroom once that season for an awesome trio dance with Drew and Emma. He’s got skills like his brother! His appearance made Property Brothers fan want the other Scott brother to do the show!

Drew has some crucial advice for his twin brother if he does eventually join Dancing With the Stars. “My advice is to get ready for cardio, because that’s the hardest thing I did not realize,” Drew also told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Like, these guys here, I don’t know how they do this every day. I lost 34 pounds in 10 weeks, but it was because it was the hardest cardio. I’ve played sports my whole life, but it was the hardest cardio I’ve ever done.” Learning those dances week in and week out is no joke! Dancing With the Stars season 27 will premiere Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Stay tuned for the cast reveal in the coming weeks!