John McCain Memorial Live Stream: Watch The Senator’s Arizona Service Online

Before John McCain’s memorial in the nation’s capital, the Arizona senator’s home state will celebrate his legacy. Former Vice President Joe Biden will also deliver a eulogy for his dear friend, which you can watch here.

America continues to mourn the heartbreaking loss of Senator John McCain. The politician and Vietnam War hero will be given a formal memorial service in his adopted state, Arizona, on Thursday, Aug. 30 at 10 AM Pacific / 1 PM Eastern time. The service will take place at the North Phoenix Baptist Church. Senator McCain’s official website has kindly provided a live stream of the memorial for those who cannot make it to the state’s capital, and USA Today will also broadcast the event (which you can watch above.)

Former Vice President Joe Biden, a friend of John for four decades, is scheduled to speak at the memorial. “He and John had a number of issues on which they flat out didn’t agree, but they didn’t personalize it,” Ted Kaufman, a former Delaware senator who is close to Biden, told USA Today, after describing their friendship as two football players who would play hard for opposing teams but meet up at the bar after the game. “They really liked each other.”

Joe and John met in the 1970s, when Biden was a young senator and McCain was a Navy Senate liaison. Joe, as part of the Senate Foreign Relations committee, would travel often and ask John to accompany him. The two shared the same sense of humor, and would often get into some mischief that only true friendship would allow. “Our conversation was equal parts practical and encouraging, an old friend helping another through a rough patch he had prior experience with,” John wrote in The Restless Wave, his last book.

“Joe and I have argued a lot over the years, but he is a first-class human being, and it’s a lucky thing to be his friend.” Tragically, John died on Aug. 29 after suffering a form of brain cancer called glioblastoma, the same disease that led to the death of Joe’s son, Beau Biden, three years ago.

Prior to this memorial, Senator McCain’s body lied in state at the Arizona State Capitol building. His wife, sons and daughter, Meghan McCain, were on hand as Arizona Governor Doug Ducey and former Senator Jon Kyl, a family friend, eulogized the late war hero. During the ceremony, Meghan couldn’t hold back her emotion over losing her father, breaking down in tears.