Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Attend Same Church Service As His Ex, Kourtney: Awkward Run-In?

Uh oh! The Biebs and his wife-to-be enjoyed a church date together on Aug 29, but apparently, Justin’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian showed up too! Here’s what went down.

While it’s not clear yet whether Justin Bieber, 24, and Hailey Baldwin, 21, will wed in a church, they’ve certainly been spending their fair share of time there. On one church date though, they weren’t the only celebs in attendance, as Justin’s ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, 39, showed face as well! With all three stars under the same roof, you might think that some awkward encounters went down, but – that simply wasn’t the case! As Justin and his fiancée made their way out of the house of worship that night, they were all smiles. Clearly, these two are only focused on each other!

It’s ironic, considering the face that Kourtney used to be the one on Justin’s arm as he headed to church! The two were romantically linked back in 2015 after they were seen partying together, and enjoying late night hotel rendezvous. Then, as recent as 2017, Kourt and Justin were seen out and about together, and even attended a Hillsong Church service in Hollywood, the SAME church he now frequents with Hailey!

While Justin and Kourt never publicly confirmed their romance, Justin did comment on their relationship in 2016. He addressed rumors of their fling at the time by suggesting that he was being used by Kourtney! “I’m being used, man. What can I say?” Justin explained in an interview with The Bert Show radio show. The Biebs was probably referring to the fact that he was a rebound – Kourtney had just recently split with longtime boyfriend Scott Disick before she started kicking it with Justin!

Clearly, Justin no longer has Kourtney on his mind though – he looked SO happy on his church date with Hailey. The couple’s fashion was just as vibrant as their smiles on their date, as Justin rocked a long-sleeved palm tree printed shirt, and Hailey donned and oversized hot pink striped sweater. At first glance, one might think these too were headed to a tropical island rather than a house of worship! It’s nice to see that Jailey are mature enough to spend a night under the same roof as his ex, and not sweat it at all. Way to go, guys!