‘Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Magro Freaks Out As GF Jen Harley Refuses To Let Him See His Baby Daughter

Has Ronnie Ortiz-Magro finally had enough? In this preview clip ahead of Thursday’s episode, he threatens to leave the show entirely after claiming Jen Harley is keeping his daughter from him!

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 32, appears to lose it in a PREVIEW CLIP from this week’s upcoming episode of Jersey Shore. Ronnie, whose tumultuous relationship with Jen Harley, 31, has been at the center of the show, flips out after he claims Harley is keeping his daughter, Ariana Sky, from him. In the clip, Ronnie can be seen in the midst of an emotional tirade, where he locks himself in the bathroom and sobs over his baby girl. He then threatens to leave Jersey Shore entirely!

“Ron is just very confused right now,” Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino says as Ronnie cries in the bathroom. “He has so much in front of his face, he can’t see.” Magro then explains: “My roommates, they always said, ‘You’re going to be a great father, Ron.’ The thought of not seeing my daughter smile and laugh, it gets me going.”

Then, Ronnie comes out of the bathroom and abruptly announces that he’s leaving. “I’m out. I’m going back home,” he says. “I swear to God, I can’t deal with this. I can’t. It’s just like, too much.” Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio then attempts to calm Ron down, saying, “Maybe you just need a day.” But, Ronnie’s not having it. “I just need to f—king go home, bro. That’s what I need to do,” he replies. “I’ve got to get the f— out of here. I need to go home and find my daughter.”

Ronnie begins to put his shoes on as the rest of the roommates are standing around in shock. “I don’t even know where the hell Ronnie’s going,” Pauly says, asking “Is he going home, is he going to the baby mama’s house? Where’s the baby? Are they going to fight? I don’t know what’s going to go down.”

Jersey Shore cameras then catch and emotional Ronnie in a hallway, where he runs into series creator/producer SallyAnn Salsano, who tries to calm him down. However, he’s already made his decision to leave. “I’m going home. I can’t deal with this s—,” Ronnie says. “I need to go home. I want to go home to my kid is what I want to do.”

On last week’s season premiere of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Ronnie finally opened up about his issues with the mother of his child, Jen. He told his roommates that Jen has allegedly been keeping their daughter away from him.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 PM ET on MTV.