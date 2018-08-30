Kendall Jenner & Ben Simmons: Have They Really Split? Their Romance Is ‘On Life Support’

Kendall Jenner and her hunky basketball player beau Ben Simmons have reportedly split but is there a possibility they still have a shot at saving their romance?

Kendall Jenner, 22, reportedly called it quits with her pro ball player beau, Ben Simmons, 22, due to their busy schedules. Not so fast, a source close to the NBA star tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. The insider says, “Ben is just as busy as Kendall and their relationship has taken a toll from the lack of hanging out, but it’s not to say that it’s completely done.” The pal adds, “So rumors of a split are definitely something that might happen in the very near future but they still consider themselves a couple. A couple on life support, but a couple nonetheless.”

The source also reveals that the Philadelphia 76ers point guard, who ignited a whirlwind romance in May with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, “is preparing like a madman for the season that starts in about a month.” However, the friend adds, “Kendall is doing her modeling thing so time together has been limited, but there is still an attraction between the two and they would like to see it work out.” With the supermodel jet-setting around the globe and Ben’s busy basketball career, the insider explains that “both of their first loves is their careers and they are just starting to see that is what is going to win out.”

On Aug. 30 it was reported that the hot couple split due to their demanding schedules. “Kendall and Ben’s relationship is fizzling and dissipating due to scheduling conflicts,” a source told Us Weekly. “Kendall is so busy and has so much going on and doesn’t want to wait around for anyone. She knows there’s always a hot new fling waiting around the corner for her.”

Sounds like Ben better step up his game if he wants to keep Kendall by his side! The brunette beauty was listed by Forbes as the World’s Highest-Paid Model in 2017 and, with her sizzling new topless Love magazine cover, it’s doubtful she’ll have any problem finding a new suitor.