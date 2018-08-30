Chick-Fil-A Is Giving Away Free Chicken Nuggets: How To Score An Order All September

Free. Chicken. For. An. Entire. Month. Chick-fil-A is going to make nugget enthusiasts go clucking mad. Find out how to get your free food, all with a single touch of your finger.

Is there anything better than free food? Chick-fil-A certainly doesn’t think so, and the chain is giving away eight-piece chicken nuggets during the month of September. Starting on August 30th, anyone who downloads the Chick-fil-A mobile app and creates an account (or signs in to an existing account) will be given a complimentary set of nugs, according to Thrillist. The promotion will go until Sep. 29, and unlike that plan of yours to ask a genie to give you “unlimited wishes,” you can only redeem this offer once. But hey – at least you get some free nuggets.

You’ll have the option of the crispy, pressure-cooked chicken nuggets or the grilled chicken nuggets. “We want to thank the millions of customers who have joined Chick-fil-A One on our mobile app, and this is just a small way to show our appreciation for dining with us,” Kaitlyn White, senior lead of the Chick-fil-A One Membership program, said in a statement to Thrillist “Our membership program is just as much about what you give as what you get.”

In addition to giving people a chance to sample Chick-fil-A’s nuggets (they’ve recently rolled out a 30-nugget option at locations nationwide, when 8 isn’t enough) the promotion is a way to highlight the redesigned app. Chick-fil-A also refreshed its rewards program, which now includes three tiers: Chick-fil-A One Member, Chick-fil-A One Silver Member and Chick-fil-A One Red Member. To reach the Silver level, a chicken enthusiasts needs to earn 1,000 points in a year. Earn 5,000 points, and you reach the coveted Red status.

Every great birthday party calls for Nuggets and Chick-n-Minis. pic.twitter.com/QmG2rgNe7Y — Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@ChickfilA) July 31, 2018

Customers earn points with each purchase, which ultimately unlocks perks as free food, the ability to gift rewards to friends and family, to donate to Feeding Children Everywhere, and to find out about new menu items before everyone else! Plus, every member gets a birthday reward. So, free nuggets and having Chick-fil-A giving you a present on your birthday? Does this get any better?