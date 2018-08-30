See Pic
Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Are All Smiles As They Hold Hands On Date Night

Santa Monica, CA - Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are smitten after a date night at R+D Kitchen. The pair look to be in high spirits as they are seen heading back to her home after a quiet dinner with one another. They smile as they stroll on the sidewalk during the mid-week.
They do everything together Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are seen going thru a car-wash as they can't control their joy for each other. Cris Pratt and Katherine are seen going thru a self serve carwash in West Hollywood. The Happy couple vacuumed the car them selves and tipped a worker who help dry their Vehicle.
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are all smiles as they are seen after attending Church service on Sunday in Los Angeles.
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are going strong amidst Hollywood’s harsh breakups! The couple was spotted smiling and holding hands after a sweet dinner date! See the cute photos!

Chris Pratt, 39, and Katherine Schwarzenegger, 28, were all smiles after a romantic date night at R&D Kitchen in Santa Monica, CA on Wednesday, August 29. The couple was photographed hand in hand, while on a sweet stroll after dinner. Katherine looked casual in an all black outfit — sporting leggings, a long sleeve and sneakers. The Guardians of the Galaxy actor followed suit, dressed in dark shorts, with a matching v-neck t-shirt and a baseball cap. See the most recent photo of the couple, below!

The author and famed daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger, 71, has even hit it off with Pratt’s son, Jack, 5. Katherine has been photographed while out with the actor and his son on multiple occasions. The couple, along with Jack, were most recently spotted together at the end of July after attending church. They were also seen making his son laugh outside an ice cream shop.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger all smiles after a date night at R&D Kitchen in Santa Monica, California on Wednesday, August 29, 2018. 

While there’s been much speculation about a secret engagement, it seems a bit unlikely at the moment. — Let’s remember that these two just went public a few months ago. Katherine and Pratt were first spotted together in June, around Father’s Day.