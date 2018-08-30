Cardi B’s Plan For Plastic Surgery Mommy Makeover: Liposuction & 2nd Boob Job

Cardi wants ‘a real tight stomach’ again, and she’s got a plan to make it happen! But she isn’t stopping at her tummy — click here for all the details on her post-baby procedures.

Cardi B, 25, gave birth almost two months ago and anyone who saw her rocking a high-slit purple gown on the MTV VMAs red carpet knows that she bounced back incredibly fast. Her post-baby body is on point if you ask us, but she’s planning on getting plastic surgery to get everything back in order. “I still got, like, a lot of love handles right here,” she told fans during an Instagram Live video. “They’re not much, but […] I’m used to having, like, a real tight stomach. So this extra skin is like, ‘Where the f**k did you came from?!” She keeps it real, which we love, even admitting that she won’t stop there, but wants a second breast augmentation as well!

Although she doesn’t quite know when she’s going to have the time, she does want to have the operation eventually. “They keep getting lower and lower,” the rapper admitted. “Now that I had a baby, I really don’t like how they look. So I might get breast surgery and I might get some f**king lipo if I feel like it.” You do you, girl! But she has been posting some seriously sexy shots on social media and looks so good that we can’t believe she’d want to change anything. Just saying!

In just the last week alone, she’s showed off her ab-tastic tummy in a lace bra top, stepped out in a tight leather dress and posed for a naked pic that Offset, 26, also included on his account. “Wifey. Goddess. Beauty,” he wrote. She’s a flawless triple threat!