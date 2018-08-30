Cardi B Accused Of Getting Into Brawl With Stripper In NYC Club By Fans On Twitter

Things reportedly got chippy inside an NYC club after Cardi B and friends allegedly fought a stripper! Why? — Fans online claim the stripper was allegedly creeping on Offset. Here’s the tea!

Cardi B, 25, allegedly got into a brawl with a dancer at Angels Strip Club in NYC. Cardi and husband, Offset, 26, reportedly attended a party at the club after his Migos tour stop with Drake, 31, at Madison Square Garden. The dancer was accused of sleeping with Offset, and therefore, Cardi and her friends allegedly jumped the employee.

The dancer was allegedly told not to dance that night. However, she reportedly hit the stage anyway, and that’s when Cardi and her friends, who are allegedly affiliated with the Bloods, jumped the girl. There was reportedly video footage making its way around the internet, until it apparently vanished. Nonetheless, fans who claim to have been inside the club during the incident, say the brawl did happen. — See their alleged eyewitness encounters, below.

The dancer in question is suspected to be a woman by the name of Baddie Gi, who according to her Instagram page, checks out as a dancer at Angels. Baddie Gi took to Instagram, following the alleged fight, where she hinted that some type of drama went down. “B–ches swear they did something we good,” she wrote on her Instagram story. Then she posted a stack of money, saying she still secured the bag although she didn’t have her stage. “Y’all was so mad y’all ain’t want me to get on stage,” she wrote. And, she wasn’t done there.

#IMayBeAJerkButAtLeast I will never fight a girl over a man like CARDI B & her team did last night at the Angel's club. The girl they beated is allegedly riding OFFSET's dick. SMH! #LevelUp — OY (@OY777OY) August 30, 2018

She not talking about Nicki she talking about the chick Offset cheated on her with who she was trying to jump at Angels strip club last night in NY 🤣 — Chrissy or Chris (@MsChrissyMonroe) August 29, 2018

HollywoodLife.com did not receive an immediate response after reaching out for comment.