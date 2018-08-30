An intense fight with her sisters over the show leaves Traci Braxton in tears in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the Aug. 30 episode of ‘Braxton Family Values.’

Traci Braxton is not willing to protest filming, and that causes a huge rift with her sisters, Trina and Towanda, in this EXCLUSIVE Braxton Family Values sneak peek. After a dramatic call with her sisters, Traci walks out of the house in tears. Traci’s pal tries to calm her down as she sobs in her driveway. “Trina called me on the day of the shoot, and then she put me on a three-way with Towanda,” Traci explains in the preview.” They wanted me not to show up to work. I wasn’t willing to do it.”

Traci’s dad, Michael Braxton Sr., comforts her amid the drama over Traci not protesting. “It’s very hurtful to me to see them girls bickering and fighting,” he says about his daughters. Traci goes on to reveal why her sisters are mad at her. “I decided to not stop filming because I mean there’s other stories to be told,” Traci tells her dad. “I still have a life, and my life is still going on.” But now Traci and her sisters aren’t taping together.

She admits that her sisters think she’s a “traitor” because she signed her contract and they didn’t. “One of my sisters said that I was dead to them. I’m a sister. I have the same bloodline as all my sisters and brother. I’m always treated like I am a cousin sister,” Traci says in the final moments of the sneak peek. Will the Braxton sisters be able to come back from this? Or will this blowout leave a major rift within the family? Braxton Family Values season 6 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.