Balenciaga Debuts Insane $10,000 Layered Coat That Looks Like That Iconic Joey Moment From ‘Friends’

Could you BE wearing any more clothes? If you want to get Balenciaga’s new jacket — which is one piece with seven layers — you might be channeling Joey, but you’ll have everyone talking.

Balenciaga‘s new “Oversized layered parka coat” costs a whopping $10,405, but most people aren’t talking about the price, they are talking about the design. If you live in a super cold climate, this may be the coat for you! The brand describes the coat like this: “Debuted on Balenciaga’s ski-themed AW18 runway, this navy parka coat is formed of seven separate layers, with the intention to be worn in cold-weather climes. It’s comprised of combination of plaid shirts, jersey hoodies, and technical fleeces, featuring cuffed sleeves, two front patch pockets, a drawstring hood and a coordinating hem — typically function-focused details reworked in under the exacting eye of Demna Gvasalia.”

Immediately, Joey Tribbiani popped into my head. In the famous Friends episode, called “The One Where No One’s Ready,” Chandler hides Joey’s clothes, so Joey retaliates by doing the opposite — WEARING ALL of Chandler’s clothes! “Could I be wearing any more clothes,” he says. This episode is the second episode in the third season — go Netflix it immediately. It’s worth it.

The coat was first shown on the runway during Paris Fashion Week in March, but now that the coat is almost available, it’s getting a lot of attention. You can pre-order it now on MatchesFashion.com if you have a spare $10k! Plus, you’ll get free shipping! Fashion is all about pushing boundaries and creating something new and different. That’s exactly what this coat does. It’s got people talking about fashion, so bravo, Balenciaga!