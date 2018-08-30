Abby Lee Miller May Never Walk Again Amid Scary Battle With Cancer: She’s ‘Trying To Stay Positive’

Abby Lee Miller has tried to stay so positive while battling cancer. Now she’s dealing with the possibility that she might never be able to walk again despite intensive physical therapy.

Abby Lee Miller has put on such a brace face while battling cancer. She underwent emergency spinal surgery in April for what was believed to be a spinal infection when it turned out she had Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. She’s been working hard in physical therapy to learn how to walk again, but sadly that day might never come. “Abby has been trying to stay positive throughout this journey, but it’s been tough,” an insider tells PEOPLE. “She’s getting a little stronger every day, but we don’t know if she’ll ever walk again.”

It’s not for lack of trying. The former Dance Moms star has been chronicling her journey through P.T. via social media and has been working so hard to regain the ability to walk that she lost following the spinal surgery. On Aug. 13, she posted a pic while in physical therapy on a machine that was helping her learn how to walk again. As usual she had a big, positive smile on her face and captioned it “Just put one foot in front of the other & soon you’ll be walking out the door!” a line from the classic children’s special Santa Claus is Coming to Town.

For now, Abby has to leave her outpatient physical therapy to return to the hospital for her sixth and final round of chemo. A second source told the publication that the 51-year-old “is leaving rehab tomorrow to undergo more chemotherapy. Abby’s tough, and she continues to keep her spirits up as she focuses on her health.” Her initial prognosis was so dire, and that fact that she will have completed all six rounds of chemo shows what a true fighter Abby is.

Abby is relishing the simple things in life that so many of us take for granted. She served eight months in prison for bankruptcy fraud starting in July of 2017. It was just weeks after her March of 2018 release that the cancer was discovered. On Aug. 28, she went on a shopping trip to the mall and was so over the moon about it. “Hallelujah! I’m headed to the Mall! I’ve only been once in 13 long painful months. For a lifelong shopper like me that’s absolute torture!!!” she captioned the Instagram pic while smiling in her wheelchair. She wore a stylish brown wig to cover the hair loss she suffered because of the chemotherapy treatments. It must have felt so good to go out in public and doing something normal again that she loves.