Sean & Kaycee: 5 Things To Know About The Incredible Dancing Duo On ‘World Of Dance’

Sean and Kaycee are one of the most talented junior duos on ‘World of Dance’ season 2. Here’s what you need to know about them as the competition continues!

Sean Lew, 15, and Kaycee Rice, 16, are the dancing duo that World of Dance fans can’t get enough of this season. Sean and Kaycee definitely have what it takes to be the winners of season 2, but there are still many weeks left in the competition. You might be asking: who are Sean and Kaycee? Check out 5 key facts about the duo below!

1. Sean competed in season 1 & now he’s back! While he didn’t win the first season, he came back better than ever in season 2 with Kaycee. They have a remarkable bond and fantastic chemistry together. They’re already clear frontrunners in season 2!

2. They brought Jennifer Lopez to tears! Their qualifiers performance was absolutely stunning. JLo understood the choreography so much that she cried. “The fact Jennifer was crying from it and she genuinely understood what we were trying to go for, that meant the most to us,” Sean told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

3. Sean and Kaycee met more than 8 years ago. The duo met on the competition circuit. They once competed against each other, but now they’ve formed the ultimate dancing duo on World of Dance!

4. Sean does the choreography. “Having the opportunity to show my choreography to the judges twice, it’s very cool,” Sean said in a World of Dance video. “I’m just really exciting to show them what else I have.” Sean has come up with some truly remarkable dances.

5. Sean and Kaycee wowed the judges by performing blindfolded. Their best performance to date has been their qualifiers performance. Sean and Kaycee started out blindfolded and totally wowed the judges. They moved perfectly in sync with one another, even though they couldn’t see. That performance proved this duo is a force to be reckoned with.