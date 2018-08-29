Bella Hadid, Rita Ora & More Stars Who’ve Posed Topless On Instagram In Summer 2018

Celebrities like Bella Hadid, Rita Ora and Emily Ratajkowski all decided to beat the heat this summer by going topless! See all of their stunning social media shots here!

Instagram has rules against nudity, but celebrities like Bella Hadid, Kourtney Kardashian, and Rita Ora have all mastered the art of going topless while still staying PG-13 on the social media platform. It’s a good thing too, since stripping your shirt off was a bunch of stars’ favorite way to cool down this summer.

Bella kicked June 2018 off by heading to the beach in a g-string and massive straw hat. While she kept her back to the camera for the photo she ended up posting, you could still peep some of the model’s sideboob.

Bella’s fellow model Emily Ratajkowski has also been baring it all on the ‘gram. On Aug. 21, a photo of her rocking a high-cut bikini bottom was posted. She covered her chest with her jewelry-adorned hands. TBH, this is just one of many times we’ve seen the Gone Girl star without a shirt on.

🐍 A post shared by Inamorataswim (@inamorataswim) on Aug 21, 2018 at 11:51am PDT

Kourtney has also taken her top off for social media. She posted a pic to her Instagram story on Aug. 24 of herself wearing a pair of jeans and not much else. She censored her nipples by placing an arm across her chest, and adding a black bar that said “proud wife” on it. However, she made it clear that she’s a “proud wife” to her friend Stephanie Shepherd who was also tagged in the photo. “I swear this pic is about steph’s jeans,” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star added.

Kourt isn’t the only KarJenner to go topless this summer, though. Her sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner also posed nearly nude for Insta. Check out the gallery above to see which other celebs stripped down in the warmer months of 2018 for an Instagram photo!