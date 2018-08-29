Tiny’s an R&B queen, but her style’s edging on punk now! The Xscape singer just debuted blue hair on Instagram while hanging out with Kandi Burruss, and she looks amazing. See a pic of her makeover here!

Tiny Harris may be singing the blues after major drama with husband T.I. but her hair’s another story! The Xscape hottie is always changing up her look, and this time she decided to go full Team Rocket with an icy blue shade. Tiny debuted her new hair during a night out with her bandmate, Kandi Burruss, and we’re absolutely in love with it! Kudos to whoever picked the shade, because it’s the same blue as her beautiful eyes. Plus, it matches the stripes in her 70s-inspired jumpsuit. Only Tiny’s extra enough to pull off a look like that!

Tiny was out to support her “boss sister” Kandi at her new restaurant in Atlanta, Old Lady Kitchen. Kandi shared her glam-up process on Instagram, and all that work paid off; she looked like a total gem! Who knew that structured sweats and a simple tee could look so glamorous? When you’re as pretty as this Real Housewives of Atlanta star, we guess anything looks good on you!

Tiny and T.I.’s relationship status is always changing, so it’s a little difficult to figure out where they are right now. One thing that’s clear — T.I. thinks she’s hot as hell, and he’s definitely going to love this new look! While the couple have their trust issues, all signs point to them firmly being together right now, as Tiny showed her followers on Instagram that she was shopping for diamond jewelry! As she asked her fans which piece she should buy, they had to wonder — was free reign of a jewelry store a gift from her husband? We shall see!

For more pics of Tiny’s ever changing fashion and beauty looks, scroll through our gallery above! You’ll be shocked at how many changes she’s made over the years — blue hair is just the tip of the iceberg!