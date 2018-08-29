Lady Gaga’s Hot Naked Pics Have Her Ex Taylor Kinney Fantasizing About The Wild Sex Life They Had

Oh la la, Lady Gaga. After the ‘Bad Romance’ singer shared some nude photos, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned her ex, Taylor Kinney, was reminded of all their ‘wild times’ in the bedroom!

Seeing pictures of your ex can be either a good or a bad thing, depending on how the relationship ended. For Taylor Kinney, 37, catching sight of his former fiancée, Lady Gaga, 32, in the nude didn’t make him feel bitter or angry over the breakup. Instead, the photos took him on a sexy stroll down memory lane. “Taylor has seen Lady Gaga’s latest sexy nude pics,” a source close to the actor/model EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com, “and he can’t help but fantasize about her. He misses her and thinks she has always looked so hot naked.”

While things didn’t work out between Taylor – the couple split in 2016 after five years together – one thing that was never an issue with them was their sex life, the insider tells HollywoodLife.com. “Seeing her naked and looking so sexy has him thinking of all their wild times together in the bedroom. It had him going down memory lane in a good way. Taylor has nothing but good feelings for her so he enjoys the memories.”

It does seem that these two ended on a good note. “Taylor and I have always believed we are soulmates,” Gaga said in July 2016, confirming her breakup with her then-fiancé. “Just like all couples we have ups and downs, and we have been taking a break. We are both ambitious artists, hoping to work through long-distance and complicated schedules to continue the simple love we have always shared. …We’re just like everybody else and we really love each other.” A year after the breakup, Gaga found love with Christian Carino, with reports claiming he proposed to her in summer 2017.

So, it is safe to say both Christian and Taylor appreciated the trio of nude photos she uploaded to her Instagram on Aug. 28. The images, taken by Eli Russell Linnetz, left nothing to the imagination (though, they were censored as not to get her account suspended for nudity.) With Gaga’s upcoming Vegas residency, it’s possible these were shared to promote that. Whatever the reason, the photos are indeed trippy. In fact, one picture the big hair and bare Gaga was so risqué, many ignored the man dressed like a couch in the background. Taylor certainly wasn’t fantasizing about that, right?