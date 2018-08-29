Hollywood’s biggest and brightest were shining like stars at the ‘Variety’ Power of Young Hollywood party in Los Angeles on August 28. See the best outfits of the night below!

Tons of stars showed up looking stunning for the Variety Power of Young Hollywood event at the Sunset Tower Hotel. We were there to see the amazing fashion first hand! Sarah Hyland, 27, looked lovely in a coral midi skirt and sheer tan sweater from Fendi’s Resort 2019 collection, and wore colorful heels by Malone Souliers. Her Modern Family co-star Ariel Winter went dramatic in a dark, strapless black dress. It really showed off the figure she works hard for at the gym! Laura Marano looked beautiful wearing a green lace halter jumpsuit from Tadashi Shoji’s Spring/Summer 2017 Collection. Julianne Hough was equally gorgeous, wearing a green mini and jewelry by EF Collection.

Lili Reinhart was radiant in a strapless navy ball gown and rocked earrings by Sara Weinstock. The sweetheart neckline was absolutely gorgeous! Amandala Stenberg slayed on the red carpet in a gorgeous red dress with stomach cut outs. Before heading on stage to accept her award, she and a group of pals had an impromptu photo shoot in the bathroom! Sofia Wylie wore a suit dress by Barrus London, boots by Afffair, and Gorjan accessories. Dancer and actress Maddie Ziegler wore a classic white button down and a red leather skirt by DROMe. 19-year-old Joey King wore a green patterned suit with a just black lace bra underneath, and gold rings by Jennifer Meyer. See more gorgeous outfits in the gallery attached above!

Older stars like Sarah Hyland sipped on white wine, while younger stars like Joey King happily indulged in milk and warm chocolate chip cookies! Shawn Mendes was a favorite at the party, and stopped to take selfies with nearly everyone he ran into!