Chris Brown’s Daughter Royalty, 4, Looks Like A Princess In Adorable New Photos

True to her name, Royalty rocked a tiara and a pink princess dress in the latest photos Chris posted of his daughter! We don’t blame him for showing her off — she’s the cutest. See for yourself!

Pardon the interruption! Chris Brown, 29, has been all about showing off his exclusive clothing collection with Black Pyramid on Instagram lately — but his daughter was looking so adorable in a new set of photos that he just had to throw her into the mix. And we’re so glad he did because little Royalty, 4, just melted our hearts! The spread included three different pictures of her in two different outfits, but one thing remained constant — the big ol’ mile on Royalty’s face. She looked so happy, and why wouldn’t she be? The little one got to play dress up! Her first ‘fit was a pink dress with a big tulle skirt and a matching floral headband in her curls, and the second was a lacy, off-white number paired with a mini tiara.

Although Chris didn’t say anything about her in the comments, fans were quick to jump in with their two cents. They sure love the father/daughter pair. “She is growing up so fast and so beautiful,” one said, which is exactly what we’ve been thinking. It seems like just yesterday Royalty was a teeny weeny two-year-old celebrating her birthday with a Frozen-themed party. But now she’s four and dancing at her dad’s concerts with her friends. Where did the time go? “Hope my daughter is that cute,” a fan commented, while another noted that she is “her daddy’s twin.” And while most seem to agree that she looks just like her pops, one fan threw Meghan Markle‘s name into the mix. What do you think — does Royalty look like the royal?

Whatever the case, there’s no denying that Royalty is a beautiful little girl, and definitely living up to her name with these pics.

But Chris doesn’t use his Instagram to just show off his adorable daughter and his new line of clothing. Lately, he’s been flirting with a couple of female celebs on social media! Just this month, he added a photo of Pretty Little Liar star Shay Mitchell to his Insta story with a flame emoji, on top of commenting on Rita Ora‘s bikini pic. Who’s next?