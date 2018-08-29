You Can See Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Wedding Outfits IRL — How & When

If you’re lucky enough to be going to London in the next year, you could see the EXACT dress, veil and crown Meghan Markle wore on her wedding day! See the details below.

Kensington Palace tweeted the exciting news on August 29, writing: “The wedding outfits of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will go on display at Windsor Castle in 2018 and the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh in 2019 in a special @RCT exhibition “A # RoyalWedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.” The first viewing will be at Windsor Castle from October 26, 2018 to January 6, 2019. A description of the exhibition reads, “The Duchess of Sussex’s wedding dress was created by the British designer Clare Waight Keller, Artistic Director at the historic French fashion house Givenchy. The Duchess chose Ms. Waight Keller for her timeless and elegant aesthetic, and for the impeccable tailoring of her creations. The Duchess and Ms. Waight Keller worked closely together on the design.” We will never forget how gorgeous she looked on that day in May!

You’ll be able to see her diamond and platinum tiara, her Givenchy dress, and her stunning veil. Prince Harry‘s look will also be on display. “The Duke of Sussex’s wedding outfit was the frockcoat uniform of the Household Cavalry (the ‘Blues and Royals’), made by tailors at Dege & Skinner on Savile Row. As the uniform specially commissioned for the occasion is required for use by His Royal Highness, an identical uniform made for The Duke by Dege & Skinner a few years earlier will be displayed,” the statement read. You can buy tickets now. Adult tickets cost just over 21 pounds.

The exhibition will move in June to the Palace of Holyroodhouse. You’ll be able to visit the display from June 13 to October 6, 2019. This is your chance to view history in real life!