You Can See Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Wedding Outfits IRL — How & When

Royal Wedding Outfits Exhibition
Shutterstock
In this photo released by Kensington Palace, shows an official wedding photo of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, center, in Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday May 19, 2018. Others in photo from left, back row, Jasper Dyer, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Doria Ragland, Prince William; center row, Brian Mulroney, Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Rylan Litt, John Mulroney; front row, Ivy Mulroney, Florence van Cutsem, Zalie Warren, Remi Litt Britain Royal Wedding, Windsor, United Kingdom - 21 May 2018
HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES Mandatory Credit: Photo by Alexi Lubomirski/Kensington Palace/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (9687906a) Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Official royal wedding photograph of Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Windsor, United Kingdom - 21 May 2018 A handout photo made available by Kensington Palace on 21 May 2018 of the official wedding photograph released by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex showing Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle, in Winsor, Britain, 19 May 2018, after their royal wedding ceremony. NEWS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE. NO MERCHANDISING, ADVERTISING, SOUVENIRS, MEMORABILIA or COLOURABLY SIMILAR. NOT FOR USE AFTER 31 DECEMBER 2018 WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION FROM KENSINGTON PALACE. NO CROPPING. Copyright in the photograph is vested in The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Publications are asked to credit the photograph to Alexi Lubomirski. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published.
In this photo released by Kensington Palace, shows an official wedding photo of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, center, in Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday May 19, 2018. Others in photo from left, back row, Brian Mulroney, Remi Litt, Rylan Litt, Jasper Dyer, Prince George, Ivy Mulroney, John Mulroney; front row, Zalie Warren, Princess Charlotte, Florence van Cutsem Britain Royal Wedding, Windsor, United Kingdom - 21 May 2018
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Ceremony, St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, Berkshire, UK - 19 May 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 75 Photos.
If you’re lucky enough to be going to London in the next year, you could see the EXACT dress, veil and crown Meghan Markle wore on her wedding day! See the details below.

Kensington Palace tweeted the exciting news on August 29, writing: “The wedding outfits of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will go on display at Windsor Castle in 2018 and the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh in 2019 in a special @RCT exhibition “A #RoyalWedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.” The first viewing will be at Windsor Castle from October 26, 2018 to January 6, 2019. A description of the exhibition reads, “The Duchess of Sussex’s wedding dress was created by the British designer Clare Waight Keller, Artistic Director at the historic French fashion house Givenchy. The Duchess chose Ms. Waight Keller for her timeless and elegant aesthetic, and for the impeccable tailoring of her creations. The Duchess and Ms. Waight Keller worked closely together on the design.” We will never forget how gorgeous she looked on that day in May!

You’ll be able to see her diamond and platinum tiara, her Givenchy dress, and her stunning veilPrince Harry‘s look will also be on display. “The Duke of Sussex’s wedding outfit was the frockcoat uniform of the Household Cavalry (the ‘Blues and Royals’), made by tailors at Dege & Skinner on Savile Row.  As the uniform specially commissioned for the occasion is required for use by His Royal Highness, an identical uniform made for The Duke by Dege & Skinner a few years earlier will be displayed,” the statement read. You can buy tickets now. Adult tickets cost just over 21 pounds.

The exhibition will move in June to the Palace of Holyroodhouse. You’ll be able to visit the display from June 13 to October 6, 2019. This is your chance to view history in real life!