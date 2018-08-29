‘RHONY’: Carole Slams Bethenny As A ‘Bully’ As They Go To War Over Past Insults

The long-standing feud between Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill continued during Part 2 of the ‘RHONY’ reunion special on Aug. 29. Get all the details, here!

Andy Cohen drew more attention to Carole Radziwill and Bethenny Frankel‘s fallen friendship during the Aug. 29 episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, when he called attention to the Carole’s latest blog posts, in which she seemed to hint that their feud has gotten “worse”. He actually read an excerpt from one of her blogs that appeared on Bravo’s website, where she called Bethenny a “narcissist” and a “bully” who “lies about” everything. This led Bethenny to ask Carole where she got her medical degree. “No one needs a medical degree [to know these things about you], you just need two eyes,” Carole shot back.

Carole then went after Bethenny for “saying on television” that she “didn’t have a career” — a statement that Bethenny still stands behind because she shot back by saying, “you don’t have a career” while shrugging her shoulders. “Is this what you call female empowerment, Bethenny?” Carole asked. In turn, Bethenny started screaming at Carole, saying her remark came after she read what Carole had to say about her in her blogs. But Carole said she wasn’t insulting Bethenny. Instead, she claims she was just trying to hold Bethenny “accountable” for all the mean things she said about her. So basically, the two ladies couldn’t agree on who threw more insults throughout the season.

Carole didn’t feel she ever insulted Bethenny this season, but Andy rolled back some footage that showed otherwise. Bethenny insisted Carole “bashed” her many, many times, but Carole still denied doing such a thing. It seemed as though they weren’t shown the old footage, and it was just later inserted after filming of the reunion completed. But even so, after it was disputed between Bethenny and Carole, Andy then took an opportunity to question Carole’s denial. When he said, “You bashed each other on the show,” Carole shot back, saying, “You’re so full of s***, Andy. I didn’t bash her on the show. I didn’t bash her on the show. Are you kidding me?” Then, she thew some shade his way, asking, “Are you afraid of her, too?” As for Bethenny, she laughed as she watched the Carole and Andy start their own feud.