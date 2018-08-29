Diet News: Why You Should Eat Meat & Cheese — Major New Study Blows Up Health Myths

A new study says eating red meat and full-fat dairy can actually reduce your risk of heart attack, stroke or premature death, by up to 25 percent! See the (amazing) new findings below!

Steak lovers, rejoice! A new study finds that dairy and meat are actually good for your heart and could make you live longer! That advice is the opposite of many years of being told that the way to a healthy heart is by eating low-fat or non-fat dairy, and choosing lean meats like chicken and fish over red meat. The study combined findings from multiple surveys of almost 220,000 people in over 50 countries, across five continents, and their eating habits over 25 years. Co-author of the study, Dr. Andrew Mente, revealed his findings at the European Society of Cardiology conference in Munich, saying that saturated fat, like that found in meat and dairy, can actually protect the heart.

Furthermore, eating unprocessed foods, like “fatty” meat and cheese, meant people were eating less carbohydrates. Many carbohydrates are processed and have added sugar. Dr. Mente continued, “People who consumed a diet emphasizing fruit, vegetables, nuts, legumes, fish, dairy products and meat had the lowest risks of cardiovascular disease and early death. Regarding meat, we found that unprocessed meat is associated with [a] benefit….This certainly challenges the conventional wisdom to limit whole-fat dairy intake.” The study by McMaster University in Canada says up to three portions of dairy and 1.5 of red meat daily resulted in early death being 25 percent lower than people consuming less of those items. Heart attacks went down by 22 percent.

Keep in mind 1.5 portions or servings of red meat is only about 4.5 or 5 ounces — you shouldn’t eat a giant 18 ounce steak every day. Everything should be eaten in moderation, but the main takeaway is that you should aim to eat less processed and packaged foods. Unprocessed meat, fish, nuts and dairy can all have health benefits, while diets high in carbohydrates, especially processed carbs, may be harmful.