Rain Dove Defends Giving Asia Argento Texts To Cops After She Alleged 12-Year-Old Sent Nude Pics

Rose McGowan’s non binary lover Rain Dove is defending giving texts Asia Argento sent to the police. In them, the Italian actress claimed to have allegedly slept with an underage co-star.

The Asia Argento saga just keeps getting stranger, as Rose McGowan‘s non-binary lover Rain Dove says that they gave police texts from the Italian actress that seemed to back up claims that she slept with underage actor Jimmy Bennett. Rain — who does not identify as male or female — has spoken out for the first time to The Today Show on Aug. 29, telling the program, “I was not the person who leaked them to TMZ. I just wanted them to be a part of the legal process going forward.” Asia, 42, worked with Jimmy, 22, on her 2004 directorial effort The Heart is Deceitful Above All Things when he was just 7-year-old, but alleged in texts that she had sex with him when he was 17 in a California hotel room. In the state the age of consent is 18. She denied the encounter initially and Rose came to her defense, saying Asia was receiving unsolicited naked pictures from Jimmy from when he was 12. But texts to Rain from Asia showed otherwise about a sexual hookup.

“When it became apparent that they were not going to allow for justice to occur or for truth to be on the table, I knew I had no choice but to go forward otherwise I would be complicit and I would be robbing another individual of their ability to be heard and their story,” Rain said. The outspoken #MeToo figure added, “I’m not anti-Asia or anti-anything. I just believe that Jimmy Bennett deserves to have justice and I believe that due process deserves to happen,” they said.

Rain added that they want Asia to “heal” and continue her efforts to help sexual assault victims, as she’s been an outspoken figure in the #MeToo movement after revealing that she was allegedly raped by Harvey Weinstein. “Hopefully healing can occur and rehabilitation and they can go back to being an advocate for so many people. I really hope that that’s the case for Asia because they were a really powerful advocate at one point in this movement,” Rain said.

In alleged texts between the two, Rain asked “So it was rape? Or an attempted sexual action?” Asia allegedly answered, “I has sex with him it felt weird. I didn’t know he was a minor until the shakedown letter.” Asia has claimed to have paid Jimmy $380K in hush money over the years, which she says late boyfriend Anthony Bourdain urged her to do to keep the story out of the media.

In another text, Rain asked “You worked with him previously how did the age thing escape? I mean 16 is the age of consent in most countries around the world. So I was actually shocked about the 17 thing.” Asia answered that the age of consent in France and Italy is 15 and added, “When I was 17 I was with a 33 year old man for years. I had just turned 17.”