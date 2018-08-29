Meghan Markle Reportedly Storms Out On Prince Harry After Blowout Fight About Her Family & More

It’s not easy being a royal, and Meghan Markle’s quickly learning that. She and husband Prince Harry are reportedly already fighting over her family drama… and his man cave. Is their marriage okay?

Poor Meghan Markle! The newly-minted Duchess of Sussex has reached her breaking point after months of vicious drama with her estranged family, who all seem to think it’s okay to weigh in on her marriage. The tensions are high, and it’s reportedly starting to get to her new husband, Prince Harry, too. The royal couple have been married for a mere three months, but they’re already starting to squabble, according to an anonymous source who spoke with Ok! Magazine.

“After weeks of embarrassment over her family drama, she finally snapped and channeled her frustration into their first row,” the source told the outlet. “Meghan crying about how trapped she feels by royal rules and Harry venting abut how mortifying it’s been for him to deal with her family’s constant publicity-grubbing.” That “publicity-grubbing” includes Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, doing multiple paid TV interviews bashing his daughter and the royal family for supposedly disrespecting him.

In one interview, he shamefully said that Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, whom Thomas never knew, would “never approve” of how they’re treating him. “What riles me is Meghan’s sense of superiority. She’d be nothing without me!” Okay, buddy. Meghan extended an olive branch to her father and invited him to the royal wedding, but he wasn’t able to fly to London because of a heart condition. None of that was Meghan’s fault.

They’re not just reportedly fighting over her family, though. They have a typical married couple issue that’s allegedly ripping them apart, though it seems trivial. Meghan hates Harry’s “man cave!” His bachelor pad is pretty standard: Xboxes, sports memorabilia, beer fridges, a giant movie screen, and electronic massage chairs, according to the source. Meghan’s apparently over the bro zone in their home! “In the early days, Meghan kept quiet about how much she hated the laddishness and tastelessness of it all. Meghan hoped to get ride of Harry’s man cave and give their home a classy makeover. Harry is complaining about being a henpecked husband already,” the source said.

Royals: they’re just like us! Sadly, their fight was so bad that Meghan’s reportedly taking a breather from their relationship! “She decided that flying to Toronto to see her old friends would be just the thing to clear her head,” the source dished. “Meghan hopes that a few days apart from Harry will help simmer their tensions, but it seems like the honeymoon phase is over.”

HollywoodLife reached out to Kensington Palace for comment on this story, but did not immediately hear back.