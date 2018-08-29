Playboy Model Murder Arrest: Jonathan Wesley Harris Charged With Strangling Christina Carlin-Kraft

Jonathan Wesley Harris was arrested after getting off a bus in Pittsburgh on Aug. 29 and charged with the shocking murder of Playboy model Christina Carlin-Kraft.

An arrest has been made in the death of 36-year-old Playboy model, Christina Carlin-Kraft, whose body was found on Aug. 22 after she was strangled. Jonathan Wesley Harris, 30, was arrested outside a bus stop in Pittsburgh on Aug. 29 and is being charged with the shocking murder along with robbery and theft, according to the Lower Merion Township police and the Montgomery County prosecutor.

Officials claim that Christina met Jonathan after getting a ride to Philadelphia from her apartment in Ardmore, PA. She later returned to her apartment, which she had moved into a week prior, with Jonathan. Surveillance video showed Jonathan entering the apartment on the morning she was found dead but he wasn’t seen leaving it. A tipster told the police that Jonathan had said in text messages that he had just met a woman and was in her Ardmore apartment on the morning of the murder. The suspect was previously in prison at the State Correctional Institution-Greene on drug and robbery convictions and was released on July 15, just over a month before Christina’s murder.

Four days before the gruesome murder, Christina was burgled by Andre Melton on Aug. 17. The arrest warrant for Andre says Christina blacked out after ordering an espresso martini at the Sofitel hotel and the next day she woke up feeling “extremely sick” and in the same clothing as the night before. She claimed she didn’t give anyone permission to enter her apartment or take her property and surveillance video showed her unsteadily walking into her apartment that night and being held up by a man. The same man, presumed to be Andre, was seen leaving with a box of goods, according to the police. He was charged with criminal trespass, burglary, and receiving stolen property after some of Christina’s designer jewelry was found at his home.

Christina was laid to rest on Aug. 29 in New Jersey.