Aaron Rodgers: How Ex Olivia Munn Feels About His Massive $134M Contract With Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers is about to sign a big money deal to stay with the Green Bay Packers. If you’re Olivia Munn how would you feel? Sad, frustrated or happy for him? Here’s what we know.

The summer is set to end on a high note for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The 34-year-old is poised to sign a record-breaking $134 million four-year extension, a source has told USA Today and he is expected to ink the deal on Aug. 29. Great news for Aaron. But what about his ex, Olivia Munn? The 38-year-old dated the NFL star for three years before they split for good in April 2017. How does she feel about his impressive new deal? Well, a source close to the actress has EXCLUSIVELY spilled the beans to HollywoodLife, and they claim the Newsroom star feels a “little petty” about it.

The insider says, “Olivia is mostly over her relationship with Aaron, but hearing about him still is not something she is used to and she avoids it as much as possible. But then news like his new contract comes out there and it’s pretty much impossible to avoid.” The person claims that the news “stings” a little, especially when you consider that Aaron is happily in a new relationship with his girlfriend, former race car driver Danica Patrick, 36. The source adds, “It definitely stings, because she feels a sense that it should be her being the one living that life with him instead of his new girlfriend Danica Patrick. She will never admit it because she wants to appear strong but it definitely is something that is bothering her and she hates it that it is bothering her at all. She realizes it is a little petty.” Petty? It sounds like a completely human reaction to us!

We reached out to Olivia’s reps for comment, but so far haven’t had any response. In the meantime, while he rex is signing big money deals, she has been happily filming her upcoming TV series The Rook in rainy London. She shared footage of her and the crew in her Instagram stories feed on Aug. 29. So, if her pal’s right and she is feeling a little sensitive about Aaron’s massive $134 million deal she certainly isn’t showing it!