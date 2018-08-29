Oliver Hudson Thrilled About Sister Kate’s Pregnancy: Reveals Birth Is ‘Right Around The Corner’

Kate hasn’t been shy about sharing her bump, so we suspected baby number three was well on her way — and Oliver just confirmed our suspicions! Click here to see what he had to say about his soon-to-be niece.

The Hudson family is about to get bigger! Kate Hudson, 39, announced that she and her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa are expecting a baby girl in April, and now the wait is almost over — at least, that’s what her brother Oliver Hudson, 41, says. “It is really exciting and it’s right around the corner,” the Splitting Up Together actor told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY at Staple Center’s Monster Jam event on Aug. 18. “We are a big family and a tight family, so the more that we can add the better!” He’s not wrong — between Kate’s older boys Ryder and Bingham, plus the three children Oliver shares with his wife Erinn Bartlett, they’ve got quite the brood already. We’re so excited to see what this baby girl will add to the mix when she gets here! Thank goodness she’s coming so soon.

We had our suspicions that Kate’s due date was approaching, of course. Although she waited a few months before telling her social media followers that she was expecting, the actress has been open about her pregnancy journey ever since. Specifically, she has shared a TON of baby bump pics. We’ve seen her bare belly in multiple yoga poses and in multiple bathing suits. Most recently, Kate was cradling the bump while lying in bed eating watermelon, and it was so large that she looked naked. “I’m just so huge you can’t see my shorts,” she explained. Clearly she’s close!

We can’t help but wonder how she’s been preparing for her newborn — it’ll be her first baby girl, after all! Oliver, who also had two boys before welcoming his daughter, Rio, loves that order.

“What is great about having a girl last with two boys is that she is so feminine and so girly, but at the same time she can kick ass!” he said. “She just wants to be apart of everything. it’s great.” Sounds like the perfect role model for Kate’s third, right? And even though she’s five and “wild,” she already wants to watch out for her little cousin. “Rio cannot wait to be a babysitter, which she is pumped about,” Oliver added. How cute is that?

Luckily, it won’t be long before Kate gets to post a pic of her newborn. We just hope it’s not too long before a cousin snapshot follows!