Did Neil Young & Daryl Hannah Get Married? — Couple Reportedly Tie The Knot After 4 Years

Wow! Neil Young & Daryl Hannah were reportedly hitched in a top secret ceremony. See the details of their big day here!

Congrats to the happy couple! Neil Young, 72, and Daryl Hannah, 57, have reportedly taken the plunge. It’s said that the veteran hit-maker wed the actress in a SUPER secret ceremony, and only close family and friends were in the know! It all went down on Aug. 25, in Atascadero, California, following an earlier ceremony in the San Juan islands on Neil’s yacht, according to the Mirror. The pair didn’t exactly go rushing to the altar though, they have been dating each other for four years!

Neil and Daryl first started seeing each other back in 2014, not long after the singer divorced his first wife of 36 years. While there’s still no official news regarding the wedding from the couple themselves, it’s pretty safe to say they are hitched. Musician Mark Miller even posted on Facebook about the event, saying “Congratulations to Daryl Hannah and Neil Young on their wedding today.” Fans were also among those who congratulated the couple! “Congratulations to you both! May your love never end!” one fan said in a comment on Daryl’s Instagram. “Congratulations! Love and only Love to you both!” another said. The well wishes came after Daryl posted a cryptic photo of an owl on her page, with a caption that read: “Someone’s watching over us…. love and only love.”

This is actually Neil’s second marriage. The crooner was previously married to Pegi Young, who was there to see the release of his classic hits “Heart of Gold, and “Old Man.” The pair were not only musical collaborators, but share two children together, Amber Young and Ben Young. Their lengthy marriage ended when Neil petitioned to annul the marriage in San Mateo, California, where the couple lived, back in August of 2014. Pegi was also said to be the inspiration for some of Young’s most enduring love songs, including “Such a Woman,” “Unknown Legend” and “Once an Angel.”

While Neil and Daryl were keen on keeping things under-wraps, we can only hope pictures from their big day eventually emerge! The beautiful couple are the ultimate proof that it’s never too late to find true love.