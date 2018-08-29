Miranda Lambert Broke Up With Evan Felker After He ‘Broke Her Rules’ — Did He Cheat?

Well, mama doesn’t have a broken heart, because she was the one who reportedly dumped Evan Felker for defying her. A new report has come forward on the shocking split!

If you don’t play by Miranda Lambert’s rules, you’re going to get hurt! That’s reportedly what happened to Evan Felker, 34, her ex-boyfriend of six months as of last week. “I don’t think it was a dramatic split, but he knew what he was ‘allowed’ to do based on her rules and he broke them,” a source claimed to People on Aug. 29. “He did something that he knew she wasn’t going to approve of, she assumed he did it and he didn’t deny it.” Since Evan’s band Turnpike Troubadours opened for three of Miranda’s shows during her Livin’ Like Hippies tour in February, you’d think he had time to listen to some of her lyrics!

The 34-year-old country singer is not a force to mess with, as she once sang, “Sometimes revenge is a choice you gotta make.” This report comes after Staci Felker, the woman whom Evan finalized his divorce with a week before his split with Miranda (we know, awkward), shared an eyebrow raising screenshot. The phone screen, which Staci shared to her Instagram on Aug. 1, showed calls from her ex-husband’s number and 10 calls from another unknown number. Her caption implied it could’ve been Miranda! “FYI, if you’re crazy and crazy famous, this is how your number comes up. Wife’s number doesn’t change,” Staci wrote underneath. “Seems problematic. 10 times in one night #insecure #rightfullyso.” A little over three weeks later, Miranda was declaring herself “happily single” to the The Tennessean in an interview published on Aug. 24! Whether the two events had a connection remains unclear.

Now, Evan has processed divorce papers and no known girlfriend. On top of that, he got a stubborn kidney stone that ended up cancelling an appearance at Fayetteville Roots Festival, the band announced to its Instagram on Aug. 26! This seems like the perfect opportunity for Staci to pull the Karma card. After all, he reportedly “ghosted” his then wife “for weeks” two weeks after his band began to open for Miranda’s Livin’ Like Hippies tour, a friend of Staci’s claimed to Daily Mail. But Staci took the high road on Instagram, one day before Miranda announced her newly single status. “Evan Felker will never be a nobody to me, his friends, family or fans. I got hurt and I appreciate the support but I’ll never wish for bad things for that man or the @turnpike troubadours,” Staci replied to a fan told her to “remove all pictures of that creep,” meaning Evan. “It doesn’t matter what went down — a wife’s love doesn’t just shut down in 6 months. I didn’t take the Felker name flippantly and any smearing of it isn’t welcome on my page anymore.”

