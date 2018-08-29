Who needs a stylist when you’ve got a six-year-old daughter? Madison joined her momma on the red carpet and made sure Mel B didn’t flash anything she shouldn’t. Click here for the adorable pics!

Mel B, 43, wore a pale pink gown complete with tulle and sparkles to the America’s Got Talent quarterfinals, but her daughter Madison, 6, wasn’t a fan of the gorgeous look. At least, she didn’t love how much of her momma’s skin was showing in it! How do we know that? Because Madison took matters — or in this case, the dress — into her own hands and made sure Mel was all covered up on the red carpet. That’s right, she pulled both ends of the skirt’s thigh-high slit together until both of her mom’s legs were hidden. It wasn’t until the former Spice Girl posed solo that she let the dress shine in its full glory. With matching pink shoes, nails and even eyeshadow, she looked beyond stunning. We guess just a little too stunning, in her daughter’s opinion. LOL!

Madison wore pink herself, sporting the same color as her momma with a T-shirt dress, plaid tights, Vans sneakers and a headband. Too cute! She brought a friend along, and even though the little one didn’t quite get the memo and wore all white, she looked super cute too in her furry vest and skinny headband. We just wonder what Madison would think after one look at her mom’s Instagram account — some of the hot shots make Mel’s high-slit dress look tame! She has been blessing her social media followers with sexy selfies all summer long. In July, she stripped down and shared a shot of her on all fours wearing nothing but lingerie. We’re talking a lacy pink set with thigh-high stockings and animal print heels!

The singer went swimming — ahem, skinny dipping — the next month with her best friend Gary Madatyan and posted two seriously NSFW pics to her account. The first, which was from the shoulders up, kept things pretty PG while making it clear Mel and Gary were nude. But this was crystal clear in the follow-up pic! Mel had thrown her arms around her friend’s neck in a hug, her bare booty out of the water.

After seeing her reaction to just her mom’s bare thigh on the red carpet, we bet Madison would have freaked over these social media shots. Probably not PG enough for her taste!