Mandy Moore Mourns Her Late Ex-BF DJ AM 9 Years After His Death: ‘I Miss You Every Day’

Mandy Moore shared a loving memory on the ninth anniversary of ex BF DJ AM’s fatal drug overdose. We’ve got details on how she still misses him ever single day.

Oh what could have been. Every year on Aug. 28, Mandy Moore, 34, pays tribute to ex boyfriend Adam Goldstein, the popular aughts record spinner who was known as DJ AM. He was sober for many years but sadly died of a drug overdose at age 36 on this date in 2009. This year was no different, as the actress took to both her Instagram and her Twitter to share a pic of Adam looking at her while smiling and captioned the pic, “I miss you every day, Adam. Can’t believe it’s been 9 years. # DJAM.” It’s so thoughtful of her to keep Adam’s memory alive every year like she does.

Last year the This Is Us star posted a collage of photos of the couple on the eighth anniversary of his passing. In 2014 she shared a photo of him with a goofy smile to her Instagram and wrote “Miss this sweet face and smile today and every day. Hard to believe it’s been 5 years since we all lost such a bright light. Thinking of those who knew and loved him and celebrating all of the undeniable goodness he brought to our lives. Xo #Adam #djam.”

Even when it’s not the anniversary of his death, Adam memory has always been alive in Mandy’s heart. In June of 2015 she posted a pic of him onstage DJing and wrote “This guy. One of a kind. Been on my mind a lot lately….I can still hear your laugh and oh man, I miss your hugs more than anything. Nearly 6 years and I’m still at a loss…#adam.”

I miss you every day, Adam. Can’t believe it’s been 9 years. #DJAM pic.twitter.com/jOzg8qKYZY — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) August 29, 2018

DJ AM rocketed to fame in the aughts, becoming the first DJ to score a $1 million Las Vegas payday and paved the way for so many others to make it big in the field. He and Mandy dated in 2007, but remained very close friends even after breaking up. He was hooked on hard drugs in his late teens but got clean and stayed that way until he was nearly killed in a fiery Lear jet crash in 2008 that left him hospitalized in critical condition with burns to his arm and head. Mandy even flew to Georgia to be by his side while he was recovering.

Sadly he was prescribed pain killers due to his injuries which led to his relapse. Prior to the plane crash, in a 2008 interview with Glamour he said that even though he was sober for nine years, he’d always have to remind himself he was an addict. “At any given moment, I’m five seconds away from walking up to someone, grabbing their drink out of their hand and downing it. And if I do that, within a week, tops, I’ll be smoking crack,” he revealed. Adam was found dead in his NYC apartment from an “acute overdose” of drugs including cocaine, crack, oxycodone and other opioids.