Madonna: Fans Freak After Claiming Singer, 60, Revealed Her ‘Bush’ Through White Undies In Selfie

Madonna posts a sexy lingerie photo, but gets accused of exposing her ‘bush’? — Yes, you read that right. Fans are questioning the singer’s grooming efforts after this attempt at a sultry mirror selfie went terribly wrong…

Madonna, 60, has never been shy about sharing sultry images of herself! So, when she apparently decided to post a sultry mirror selfie, dressed in white lingerie, it was just a normal occurrence from the singer. But, when fans took a closer look, they noticed something other than her toned tummy in the photo — a “bush”? The internet can be a cruel and observing place, so yes, fans are accusing the singer of exposing her private area.

However, if you take a closer look at the photo (below), you’ll notice that Madonna’s posing in front of a seemingly stained mirror. While this below photo is cut off, the original (which has since been removed), clarified the bush mystery. Madonna captioned the OG snap with the hashtag, “smoked glass,” which is responsible for the dark smudges all over the glass. So, before anyone goes pointing the finger at the music legend, just hear her out.

Madonna recently turned heads, with her clothes on, at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on August 20. Nonetheless, it wasn’t in the most positive light. Madonna took the stage to honor the late Aretha Franklin, who died on August 16 of pancreatic cancer at 76. Before presenting the Moon Person for Video of the Year to Camila Cabello, Madonna delivered a speech in which she revealed the role Franklin had played in the start of her own career. However, fans took it the wrong way, and accused Madonna of making the “tribute” all about her, instead of the Queen of Soul.

After the backlash, Madonna was forced to speak out in defense of herself. She said was asked to present the award, and that the VMAs told her to “share any anecdotes I had in my career connected to Aretha Franklin.” However, she did “not intend to do a tribute to her,” according to a post the singer shared on Instagram.

“I shared a part of my journey and thanked Aretha for inspiring me along the way. I did not intend to do a tribute to her!” Madonna wrote. “That would be impossible in 2 minutes with all the noise and tinsel of an award show. I could never do her justice in this context or environment.”