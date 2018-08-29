Is ‘RHONY’ Star Luann de Lesseps Going To Jail After Assault Arrest? Her Plea Deal Revealed

The verdict is in. Find out if ‘RHONY’ star Luann de Lesseps is going to jail or if her plea deal was approved, according to a report that surfaced on Aug. 29.

Luann de Lesseps, 53, has to pay for assaulting a police officer, among other things. But not as much as was previously at stake! A Florida court reportedly gave the OK to her plea deal on Aug. 29, Radar Online reported the same day. That means a possible five-year jail sentence just got demoted to 12 months of probation, the outlet explained. A pretty nice downgrade if you ask us! Her sentence also mandates attendance at a Victim Impact Class hosted by Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) and at Alcoholics Anonymous meetings twice a week, in addition to paying $866 in court fees. Her one year probation includes 50 hours of mandatory community service, TMZ also reported.

Luann was given the get out of jail card because her plea deal included pleading guilty to “battery, trespassing and disorderly intoxication,” the aforementioned outlet explained. Her alleged arrest happened at Palm Beach, Florida on Dec. 24, 2017. To give you a quick play-by-play of the alleged events that happened on Luann’s Christmas Eve last year: the Real Housewives of New York City star trespassed in a hotel room with another man, got physical with one of the responding police officers on the scene, got arrested, then, as seen in the video below, told a police officer from the cop car that she’ll “kill him” if he kept touching her…all while drunk, according to the original police report from Radar Online on Dec. 27, 2017. Yup, not Luann’s best look. At least she’s already reportedly written an apology letter to Deputy Steven O’Leary, People reported on Aug. 29.

But where has Luann been in the mean time? She was MIA for the Season 10 reunion episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, the first half of which aired on Aug. 15. Well, in early July, Luann checked back into rehab, People confirmed on July 16. That’s why you won’t be seeing her on tonight’s second half of the reunion! Co-star Bethenny Frankel, 47, confirmed this, telling the outlet, “This weekend, Luann was surrounded by her girlfriends and decided — with their support — that in light of recent circumstances, it is the healthiest choice for her not to attend Tuesday’s reunion taping so that she can continue in her healing process.”

We wish Luann the best as she continues to heal! We need her back ASAP for RHONY‘s Season 11!

HollywoodLife has reached out to Luann de Lesseps’ rep for a comment.