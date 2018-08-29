Liam Hemsworth Wears Spooky Mask & Terrifies Miley Cyrus Again In New Car Ride Prank: Video

Liam Hemsworth pulled an epic prank on fiancé, Miley Cyrus…again! The actor is known for catching the pop star off guard. Take a look at the hilarious video to see what he did this time!

Oh boy! Liam Hemsworth is up to his prankster ways and poor Miley Cyrus is the victim of her fiancé’s shenanigans yet again. On Aug. 28, Liam posted a video of he and Miley inside their car driving in a wooded area. Miley can be heard telling Liam, “Look at me baby,” followed by, “Please don’t hit the deer. Look at the babies, they’re still lounging.”

That’s when Liam slammed on the brakes, pretending to hit a deer, and caused Miley to scream, “My f—– neck!” Liam thought it was hilarious, and he captioned the video, “Gets her every time 😂.” While we are glad to see the couple on such good terms, we can’t help feel a little bad for Miley as this is not the first time Liam has pranked her.

Just last month Liam let out a loud scream while he and Miley were driving, causing her to shout, “Im going to beat the sh*t out of you.” Then back in April, Liam made the “Wrecking Ball” singer cry when he scared her while she was walking up from a basement. Oh, but that’s not all! The Hunger Games star scared his fiancé for a third time by screaming ““Oh s***!” in her ear while they were driving on April 22. Miley was so freaked that she dropped her phone, which she was using to record the two of them at the time.

As for whether or not Miley was ever able to get revenge on Liam for his pranks, she previously told Jimmy Kimmel during an appearance on his show, “I’m obviously very loud so I’m not good at scaring people,” adding that when she tries to scare Liam, “He’s like, ‘I can hear you back there behind the door.'”

Liam and Miley sure know how to have a good time together and have been taking to social media to prove it. While they have been the subject of split rumors lately, it seems like Liam is doing all he can to combat that. Just before posting the prank video on Aug. 28, he posted a sweet selfie of himself and Miley walking their dogs. He captioned the photo, “Strolls with my girls.” These two are just the cutest and we love seeing them together whether it’s on the red carpet or on social media. Check out the funny prank video above!