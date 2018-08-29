Is Leo DiCaprio 43, Finally Getting Engaged To Sexy GF, Camila Morrone, 21? New Report

Leonardo DiCaprio may be saying goodbye to his bachelor days for good as a new report claims he’s been seriously discussing getting married with his 21-year-old girlfriend of eight months, Camila Morrone.

Leonardo DiCaprio, 43, is known for being a bachelor throughout his life but those days may soon be over as he is reportedly discussing taking the plunge soon with his current girlfriend, Camila Morrone, 21, according to US Weekly. “They’re very in love and serious,” an insider told the outlet. “They’ve talked about getting engaged.” Although there’s a big age difference between the two lovebirds, the source claims that Leo has “never loved a girl like this”.

Leo is known for having an intense relationship with Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen, 38, from 2000-2005 and although many thought she was the love of his life, the timing was off. “Gisele wanted to get married and Leo felt he was too young at the time,” the insider continued. It seems like that’s all changed now, though. The award-winning actor and his younger girlfriend of eight months are even talking about starting a family. “He’s ready to have kids,” the insider explained. “She loves having little kids around and wants to have kids with Leo, but she wants to get married to him first. She’s very traditional in that way.”

“Cami and Leo want to have fun and are very playful,” the insider also admitted, meaning that although a wedding in the future is possible, they are still taking their time and enjoying each other in the moment. Leo has dated several younger models over the years but none of the relationships ever resulted in marriage. It will be interesting to see if that changes in the near future but we definitely wish the hunky star luck and hope he continues doing whatever makes him happy!