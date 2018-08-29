Lady Gaga Flashes Her Breast In Sexy Green Bra Top & Blue Trench Coat 1 Day After Sharing Nude Pics

Lady Gaga is feeling so body positive these days. Just one day after going completely nude on Instagram, she’s now flashing her bra on the streets of Paris. We’ve got the pics.

Gaga ooh la la! That’s more than just a line from “Bad Romance” as Lady Gaga took to the streets of Paris flashing a bright green bra on Aug. 29. The superstar was on her way to a photo shoot in an elegant bright blue mini-trench coat and sexy black lace up calf-high platform boots. But as soon as she got out of her limo, she decided to give the awaiting paparazzi a look at what she had on underneath, pulling down the right shoulder of her jacket to reveal her right boob covered by a shiny green bra top. It matched the same fabric as the belt around her coat and we would have loved to see what the entire outfit underneath looked like.

Gaga, 32, had her platinum blonde locks pulled back in a tight bun and rocked a pair of square blue sunglasses. She appeared to be wearing short black leggings that resembled bike sorts underneath her coat. When she decides to go do full-on fashion plate, the singer always knowns how to nail the perfect look. Paris Fashion Week isn’t for another month and already she’s looking more stylish than most attendees.

The “Million Reasons” singer is feeling hotter than ever these days, as evidenced by the three completely naked photos she posted to Instagram on Aug. 28. Gaga didn’t break the site’s no nudity policy by pixelating out her nipples, but she was seen head to toe naked. She wore her blonde hair wildly loose while her bare bod showed off her myriad of tattoos. The pics were taken by one of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian‘s favorite photographers Eli Russell Linnetz, so they were bound to be provocative.

Gaga is gearing up for a crazy latter half of 2018. Her much-anticipated film debut in A Star Is Born alongside Bradley Cooper hits theaters on Oct. 5. From previews alone there has been Oscar buzz around her performance. Then on Dec. 28 she kicks off a Las Vegas residency at the Park Theater at the MGM Hotel and Casino. Gaga will be performing 23 shows featuring her iconic pop hits and four jazz and piano engagements for those who loved her work alongside legendary Tony Bennett.